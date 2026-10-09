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Goldhaven Resources Corp
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:27 AM EST - GoldHaven Resources Corp: Reports that the final hole of its 2026 drill program at the Kuhn tungsten-skarn target has intersected skarn at depth from the Company's second drill pad, approximately 80 metres south along strike from the newly discovered lower skarn previously intersected in GOH26-04 from the first drill pad as discussed in Company's September 24th, 2026 news release. The two intercepts provide important new geological evidence as GoldHaven evaluates the potential continuity of the skarn system between drill sections. GoldHaven Resources Corp shares C are trading off one cent at $0.19.
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