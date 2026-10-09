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Skeleton Coast Uranium Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:47 AM EST - Skeleton Coast Uranium Corp.: Is providing an update on its previously announced non-brokered private placement. The Company has elected to revise the terms of the Offering and will now offer up to 40,000,000 units by way of non-brokered private placement at a price of $0.125 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $5,000,000. Skeleton Coast Uranium Corp. shares V are trading unchanged at $0.13.
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