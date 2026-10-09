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Firan, Suncor, Lake Victoria Gold, Saturn At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Firan Technology Group Corp. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $34.38. Wednesday, Firan announced Q3 financial results. Revenue: $64.1 million in Q3 2026, a 34.3% increase over Q3 2025. Adjusted EBITDA: $15.1 million in Q3 2026, a 96.9% increase from $7.7 million in Q3 2025; Adjusted EBITDA was $40.8 million for the trailing 12 months.
Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. (V) Hit a 52-Week High of 36 cents. The global gold market was valued at US$291.68 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$400 billion by the end of 2030, a compound annual growth rate of 6.51% over 2025 to 2030, according to Virtue Market Research. Lake Victoria is among a slew of gold companies with developments this week.
Saturn Oil & Gas Inc (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $7.79. Saturn surged substantially of late, capping a 150.6% one-year return, while energy names dominated the TSX's leaderboard. Multiple top movers are sporting double- and even triple-digit annual gains.
Suncor Energy Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $102.94. This week, Suncor agreed to sell key east coast offshore oil assets to Ithaca Energy, exiting that region's production.
Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. (V) Hit a 52-Week High of 36 cents. The global gold market was valued at US$291.68 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$400 billion by the end of 2030, a compound annual growth rate of 6.51% over 2025 to 2030, according to Virtue Market Research. Lake Victoria is among a slew of gold companies with developments this week.
Saturn Oil & Gas Inc (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $7.79. Saturn surged substantially of late, capping a 150.6% one-year return, while energy names dominated the TSX's leaderboard. Multiple top movers are sporting double- and even triple-digit annual gains.
Suncor Energy Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $102.94. This week, Suncor agreed to sell key east coast offshore oil assets to Ithaca Energy, exiting that region's production.
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