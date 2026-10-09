MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) GMEX Robotics to Present at the 20th Annual LD Micro Main Event

October 09, 2026 2:51 PM EDT | Source: LD Micro

Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2026) - GMEX Robotics (NASDAQ: GMEX) announced today that it will participate in the 20th Annual LD Micro Main Event, taking place October 19-21, 2026 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

GMEX Robotics is scheduled to present on Wednesday, October 21, 2026 at 03:00 PM PT. Brian Hartzband, President, U.S. Operations will represent the company.

"Our focus is on what it takes to make robots reliable in real commercial settings, not just in demonstrations. At LD Micro, I'll walk through our Terminal + Brain approach, which pairs dependable hardware with leading AI partners, and share an update on our 2F Culinary AI kitchen robots in Australian hospitality. I look forward to connecting with investors and sharing where we see physical AI heading."

-Brian Hartzband, President, U.S. Operations, GMEX Robotics

Presentation Deails

Event: LD Micro Main Event XX

Date: Wednesday, October 21, 2026

Time: 03:00 PM

Location: Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, Los Angeles, California

Webcast:

About the LD Micro Main Event XX

The 20th Annual LD Micro Main Event will take place October 19-21, 2026 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles. Registration begins at 2:00 PM PT on Monday, October 19, followed by keynote programming and a networking reception.

Company presentations will run from 9:00 AM PT to 4:00 PM PT on Tuesday, October 20 and Wednesday, October 21. The event will feature more than 100 public companies presenting to and participating in private meetings with investors. Wednesday's program will conclude with the LD Micro Moneyball Afterparty.

About GMEX Robotics

GMEX Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: GMEX) is a physical AI and robotics company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, with U.S. operations based in New York. GMEX's Terminal + Brain approach pairs reliable robotic hardware with leading AI partners, allowing the company to adopt advances in AI without rebuilding its hardware. The company's 2F Culinary AI kitchen robots are currently in delivery to the hospitality sector in Australia, with logistics, manufacturing, and mining representing planned expansion areas.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through its dynamic, investor-driven conferences and curated company exposure, LD has served as an invaluable asset to all those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit .

To present or register, please contact: ...

For Further Information on GMEX Robotics, please contact:

Brian Hartzband

President, U.S. Operations

914-467-8518

...



Source: LD Micro