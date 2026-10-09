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Tony Travers

Tony Travers


Date: 2026-10-09 03:09:30

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor in Practice, Interim Dean of the LSE School of Public Policy, London School of Economics and Political Science
Profile Articles

Tony Travers is Professor in Practice in the LSE Department of Government, Interim Dean of the LSE School of Public Policy and Director of LSE London. His key research interests include local and regional government, elections and public service reform. Professor Travers' knowledge is frequently sought by policy makers and he has advised a range of select committees and think tanks. He also provides expert analysis for broadcast and print media, regularly appearing on major television and radio networks.

Tony is chair of the British Government@LSE research group and regularly provides political analysis on the LSE Government YouTube channel. He has also written several books, including 'London's Boroughs at 50'.

Experience
  • –present Professor in Practice, Interim Dean of the LSE School of Public Policy, London School of Economics and Political Science

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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