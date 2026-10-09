Dominic Farsi
- Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions (MSCA) Research Fellow, Teagasc Visiting Postdoctoral Research Associate, King's College London Visiting Postdoctoral Researcher, Queen's University Belfast
Nutrition Scientist (PhD) and Registered Nutritionist (RNutr), currently undertaking a Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions (MSCA) Postdoctoral Fellowship at Teagasc Food Research Centre in Ireland through the CURD project (Cottage cheese, Unravelling the Research Direction), while also holding Visiting Postdoctoral Researcher positions at King's College London and Queen's University Belfast. Primary research focuses on understanding how fermented protein-rich foods influence human health and strengthening the evidence base in this area. Broader research interests include diet–microbiome interactions in health and disease, gastrointestinal health, and strategies to support healthy physical and cognitive ageing.Experience
- 2024–present Visiting Postdoctoral Research Associate, King's College London 2023–present Visiting Postdoctoral Researcher, Queen's University Belfast 2026–present Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions (MSCA) Postdoctoral Fellow, Teagasc Food Research Centre 2025–2025 Postdoctoral Researcher, INRAE 2023–2024 Postdoctoral Research Associate, King's College London 2023–2023 Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Teagasc Food Research Centre 2022–2023 Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Queen's University Belfast
- 2022 Northumbria University, PhD Nutrition Science
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