Dominic Farsi

Nutrition Scientist (PhD) and Registered Nutritionist (RNutr), currently undertaking a Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions (MSCA) Postdoctoral Fellowship at Teagasc Food Research Centre in Ireland through the CURD project (Cottage cheese, Unravelling the Research Direction), while also holding Visiting Postdoctoral Researcher positions at King's College London and Queen's University Belfast. Primary research focuses on understanding how fermented protein-rich foods influence human health and strengthening the evidence base in this area. Broader research interests include diet–microbiome interactions in health and disease, gastrointestinal health, and strategies to support healthy physical and cognitive ageing.

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