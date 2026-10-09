Visiting Fellow, School of History, Classics and Archaeology, Newcastle University

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Dr Meghan Kobza is a historian of leisure culture, costume, and commercialization in the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries. Her forthcoming book, The Masquerade: A History of Extravagance and Intrigue (May 2026), brings this vibrant cultural phenomenon to life through the varied and colourful experiences of people, places, and material objects that were crucial in establishing this historic entertainment within the elite Georgian social calendar and public imaginations of the past and present.

Meg has just completed a Leverhulme Early Career Fellowship at Newcastle University where she did her PhD in 2020. This postdoctoral project explored the interconnections between display, performance, and consumer culture and how making, selling, and/or wearing leisure costume impacted cultural perceptions of race and gender within the British Empire.

As an extension of this work, Meg has collaborated with the National Trust to bring an accessible and experiential history of Georgian fancy dress to the Bath Assembly Rooms.



2026–present Visiting fellow, Newcastle University 2022–2025 Leverhulme Early Career Fellow, Newcastle University



2020 Newcastle University, PhD 2013 University College London, MA

2026 The Masquerade: A History of Extravagance and Intrigue, Yale University Press London

2023 SHAPE Invovle and Engage Role: Project Investigator Funding Source: British Academy

Royal Historical Society

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