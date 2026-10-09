Hannah Bowers

I'm a mixed methods researcher with a focus on intervention development and co-production. I teach Qualitative Methods and Medical Humanities. I lead several studies exploring how common mental health problems are understood and supported in primary, with a focus on underserved communities.

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