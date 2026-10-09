Hannah Bowers
- Lecturer in Primary Care Mental Health, University of Southampton
I am a behavioural scientist based at the Primary Care Research Centre, University of Southampton, researching mental health, neurodiversity, and health inequalities.
I'm a mixed methods researcher with a focus on intervention development and co-production. I teach Qualitative Methods and Medical Humanities. I lead several studies exploring how common mental health problems are understood and supported in primary, with a focus on underserved communities.Experience
- –present Lecturer in Primary Care Mental Health, University of Southampton
- 2017 Royal Holloway University of London, PhD Psychology
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