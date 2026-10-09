Ukrainian Woman Detained At Russia's Request Leaves Kazakhstan And Is Now In EU Lawyer

MENAFN - UkrinForm) One of the woman's lawyers, Oleksii Pryanishnikov, told this to DW, Ukrinform reports.

After three days had elapsed since her detention in Astana on October 1, a court in Kazakhstan was supposed to decide on a preventive measure for Rozhanska.

However, this did not happen, allowing the woman to leave the pre-trial detention center. She then left Kazakhstan, according to her lawyer.

Rozhanska is now in a European Union country.

Lubinets urges Kazakhstan to prevent extradition of Ukrainian citizen to Russia

Earlier, the Embassy of Ukraine in Kazakhstan asked the Kazakh side not to grant Russia's extradition request for Ukrainian citizen Liubov Rozhanska, who had been detained in Astana.

On October 1, Ukrainian national Liubov Rozhanska was detained at Astana airport at Russia's request. She had arrived to pick up her grandson, who was supposed to be brought there from Russia.

In 2021, the boy's mother, Alla Andreyeva, took him to Russia's Kaliningrad region, where the family of her second husband, a Russian citizen, lives. In March 2022, Andreyeva filed an application to renounce Ukrainian citizenship for herself and the child, and they subsequently obtained Russian citizenship.

Meanwhile, in Ukraine, proceedings were underway following a lawsuit filed by the boy's father, who lives in Odesa, to determine the child's place of residence. In March 2025, Ukraine's Supreme Court ruled that the boy should reside with his father.

In the summer of 2026, the family of the mother's new husband contacted Rozhanska and offered to hand the boy over to his Ukrainian father and to her, his grandmother. However, by that time, a Russian court had ordered Rozhanska's pre-trial detention in a child abduction case and had also ordered the preparation of documents for her extradition.

According to her lawyers, Rozhanska herself was unaware of the criminal proceedings.

Photo: Insider / provided by relatives