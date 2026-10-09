Zelensky Presents Apartment Certificates To Heroes Of Ukraine, Families Of Fallen Heroes

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state announced this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"I presented certificates for apartments to our Heroes and the families of fallen Heroes of Ukraine. Thank you. I thank everyone who is now in combat, at combat posts, and carrying out combat missions," Zelensky wrote.

Zelensky stressed that every Hero and every family of Ukraine's heroes should have a home of their own in Ukraine.

"This is the least the state can do for its defenders. Ukraine has survived thanks to all those who fight for Ukraine and those who are making the history of an independent state," he said.

He stressed that throughout the war, Ukrainians had stood their ground against an enemy that was more numerous and larger, yet had failed to achieve its goals.

"Ukrainians are holding on, fighting and defending their future, their freedom, their families, their home, their right to be Ukrainian, and to live as we choose and as we want on our own land, in our own state. We do not take what belongs to others; we defend what is ours – and this is not in Putin's arsenal. This is the awareness we have and Russia lacks. This understanding of our struggle is our strength and the key difference between us and the enemy. Ultimately, this must determine the outcome of the war," he said.

He said that, thanks to Ukrainian service members and everyone working for Ukraine, the country's determination to defend itself and endure, and the unity of society, Ukraine would do everything possible to prevent Russia from achieving its goals.

"We will do everything to ensure that Ukraine continues to exist, remains strong, has a strong voice in the world, and has a future that Ukraine determines for itself. I thank everyone who stands with Ukraine, everyone who is now in combat, at combat posts, and carrying out combat missions. I thank everyone working in the defense industry and other sectors, everyone who ensures the strength of our state and Ukraine's resilience, and everyone who secures Ukraine's strength and future. We thank our warriors. Thank you," Zelensky said.

Zelensky confirms strikes on oil refineries in Omsk and Ukhta, one more data center

According to the Office of the President of Ukraine, the head of state presented 20 apartment certificates to Heroes of Ukraine and the relatives of fallen defenders. The recipients included service members from the Ground Forces, Territorial Defense Forces, Navy, Air Force, Air Assault Forces, Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and National Guard of Ukraine.

They included pilots and service members who distinguished themselves in battles for the Kyiv region, Kyiv, and Mariupol in 2022; carried out missions in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Sumy regions; and took part in the Kursk operation.