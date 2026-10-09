Germany's Tytan Technologies Develops Interceptor Drone To Counter Jet-Powered Uavs

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Tytan Technologies CEO and co-founder Balazs Nagy said this in a comment to an Ukrinform correspondent on the sidelines of DefTech Day in Berlin.

"This is our latest interceptor drone, developed based on our experience in Ukraine over the past year. Our team on the ground closely monitors how the situation is evolving, and these findings shape our technological direction," Nagy said.

According to him, one of the main challenges has been that Russian attack drones have started flying significantly higher and faster.

"In 2023, we started at around 30-60 meters, whereas now we are dealing with altitudes of five to six kilometers. We lose a great deal of energy along the way. In addition, one trend has become particularly noticeable in recent months: attack drones are getting faster and faster. So our goal is to fly higher and faster," he said.

He said Hyperion is equipped with a rocket booster. "We have, so to speak, mounted a rocket booster underneath the drone to help it gain altitude while retaining the range and speed needed to intercept an enemy drone," Nagy said.

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According to him, Hyperion is designed, among other things, to counter jet-powered UAVs such as the Geran-5.

"Hyperion's rocket-assisted launch is an important step toward reaching the required altitude and speed. This allows us to match the Geran-5's cruising speed and counter it at that stage. At the same time, the system cannot yet reach the Geran-5's maximum speeds, which is obviously a problem," Nagy said.

According to the company, Hyperion can currently engage targets traveling at speeds of approximately 400-450 km/h. Tytan Technologies is working on new propulsion systems that would enable speeds of 550-650 km/h.

Hyperion is currently undergoing testing. According to the CEO, the company's final system tests are conducted in Ukraine. "This is important to us: we bring all our products to Ukraine," he said.

Asked when the new interceptor could be deployed in Ukraine, Nagy said: "In the very near future. We are talking about weeks, not months."

However, Tytan's current contract for the supply of interceptor drones does not yet cover Hyperion, he added.