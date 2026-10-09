Energy Workers Working Around The Clock To Restore Damaged Facilities PM Koretskyi

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, Prime Minister of Ukraine Sergii Koretskyi said this in a post on Telegram.

He noted that continuous attacks on energy infrastructure supplying Kyiv and the central regions have caused significant damage and destruction at several facilities.

“The main task is to promptly restore the damaged facilities. Additional resources have been deployed for the work. I thank all the energy workers and rescuers working on the ground. The work is continuing around the clock, in some places even during air raids. The enemy is continuously launching jet-powered Shahed drones to prevent us from carrying out repairs quickly,” Koretskyi wrote.

In addition, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Energy, with the assistance of the Presidential Office team, are in constant contact with partners to secure the assistance needed now to ensure the fastest possible restoration.

“As for Kyiv specifically, lessons must be learned from the latest developments. First and foremost, this concerns essential services, arrangements for alternative transport, and other issues. The Ministry for Infrastructure, the Ministry of Energy and the State Emergency Service, together with the local authorities, must urgently address these matters,” Koretskyi added.

Russian forces attack twofacilities in Dnipropetrovsk region

As reported by Ukrinform, according to the Kyiv City Military Administration, around 700 generators have been installed at heat and water supply facilities in Kyiv, serving as low-capacity backup power sources.