Drones And Balloons Attacking Moscow And Moscow Region As Four Airports Shut Down

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Astra Telegram channel reported this, according to Ukrinform.

Local monitoring channels report that Moscow and the surrounding region are being attacked by drones and small balloons.

They also report active air defense operations in the region.

Residents of Kapotnya, Kuzminki, Lyublino, Maryino, Tsaritsyno, Chertanovo, Orekhovo-Borisovo, Tekstilshchiki, Nagatinsky Zaton and other districts reported hearing explosions, while some said they had witnessed air defense systems operating.

Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) said the“Carpet” plan had been put into effect at all four Moscow airports – Sheremetyevo, Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky.

It was reported earlier that three Moscow airports – Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky – had remained closed throughout the night due to a drone attack.

Zelensky confirms strikes onrefineries in Omsk and Ukhta, one more data center

As reported, on September 1, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky warned airlines that Russian airspace was becoming dangerous.

On September 2, Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha said Ukraine had officially notified the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) that Russian airspace was dangerous for civil aviation due to increased military activity and called on airlines to avoid it.