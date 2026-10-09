Zelensky Meets Estonian Defense Minister To Discuss Additional Air Defense Funding

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian President said this in a Facebook post, according to Ukrinform.

“I met with Estonian Defense Minister Martin Herem. In practically every meeting with partners, we discuss how to strengthen the protection of Ukraine's skies. Estonia is actively helping us in this area, and we are grateful for every defense package and for its support for the PURL initiative, which enables us to obtain ballistic missile interceptors. Today, we discussed possible new contributions and ways to secure additional funding for air defense procurement,” the post says.

Zelensky noted that the Drone Deal signed by the countries enables Ukrainian weapons to be exported to Estonia. This means Estonia can receive combat-proven weapons, while Ukraine can secure additional funding for its defense.

“We agreed that our teams will move quickly to put together such an export package,” he stressed.

The President also thanked Estonia“for its steadfast support for Ukraine on our path to joining the EU.”

n rescuers deliver equipment shipment to Ukrain

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhenii Khmara and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius discussed key needs for protecting critical infrastructure, particularly in Kyiv, during a phone call.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine