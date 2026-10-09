Russians Attack Rivne Region, Injuring Family With Many Children

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Koval reported this in a Telegram post, according to Ukrinform.

“A family with many children was affected in northern Rivne region in another enemy attack. Preliminary reports indicate that five people were injured. A 10-year-old child is in serious condition,” the statement said.

Koval noted that the family's house was significantly damaged.

According to him, the head of the local community is at the scene, and assistance will be provided to those affected.

Russian guided bomb strike on Zaporizhzhia injures 14, kills one

As reported by Ukrinform, a business in the Rivne region was damaged in a Russian attack in the morning of October 8, and a fire broke out.

Photo: Rivne Regional Military Administration