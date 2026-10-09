PM Koretskyi Attends Conciliation Council Meeting To Discuss Adoption Of Critical Bills

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing Ukrainian Prime Minister Sergii Koretskyi's post on Telegram.

“Today, I took part in a meeting of the Conciliation Council of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. Together with the Parliament's leadership and representatives of all parliamentary factions, groups and committees, we discussed bills that are a priority for all of us and whose adoption is critically important during the upcoming plenary week,” Koretskyi said.

He thanked the participants for including the bills on the agenda.

“The timely receipt of international financial assistance depends on their adoption. I urge members of parliament to support these bills in the parliamentary chamber. For our part, we will also hold an extraordinary Cabinet meeting to adopt the necessary decisions and complete the government's part of the work by October 15,” Koretskyi stressed.

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As Ukrinform reported, the Verkhovna Rada and the Cabinet of Ministers agreed on legislative priorities ahead of the plenary week, including bills needed to fulfill Ukraine's international commitments and secure financial support from partners.

Photo: Sergii Koretskyi / Telegram