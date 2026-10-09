Mobile Shelters Being Installed At Railway Stations In Kyiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration Tymur Tkachenko announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“Today, we are beginning to install modular shelters at passenger railway stations in the Kyiv region. I visited one such facility today at the railway station in Hlevakha,” Tkachenko said.

According to him,“the modular shelter serves as a temporary protective structure to ensure the safety of passengers and station staff. It is certified and meets the necessary requirements. Each facility can accommodate 29 people.”

“Thanks to their rapid deployment and modular design, these shelters can be installed relatively quickly. These facilities are an immediate measure to improve railway safety in places where permanent protective structures are lacking. This is particularly important when the enemy attacks railway infrastructure,” he noted.

He added that“the installation of similar shelters is also underway on railway platforms in Vyshneve and Brovary. They will be ready soon.”

“Together with Ukrzaliznytsia and the region's local communities, we are working to expand this project, as there is significant demand for protective structures at a number of other railway stations and terminals,” Tkachenko added.

Russian drone attack damages buildings inregion, woman injured

As Ukrinform reported, the body of a woman was found in the Bucha district, Kyiv region, while crews were clearing debris and extinguishing a fire at warehouse facilities damaged in a Russian drone attack on October 8.

Photo: Screenshot from video