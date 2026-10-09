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Russian Forces Attack Logistics Company Warehouses In Dnipropetrovsk Region, Sparking Fire

Russian Forces Attack Logistics Company Warehouses In Dnipropetrovsk Region, Sparking Fire


2026-10-09 03:08:29
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Oleksandr Hanzha, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“The enemy attacked the Dnipro district. Warehouses belonging to a logistics company caught fire,” the statement said.

Information about any casualties is being clarified.

Read also: Russians attack Rivne region, injuring family with many children

As Ukrinform reported, Russian troops launched nearly 40 attacks on three districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region during the day, killing one person.

Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

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