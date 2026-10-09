Russian Forces Attack Logistics Company Warehouses In Dnipropetrovsk Region, Sparking Fire

As Ukrinform reported, Russian troops launched nearly 40 attacks on three districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region during the day, killing one person.

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