Injury Toll From Russian Morning Attack On Zaporizhzhia Rises To 23, One Dead

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Mykhailo Semikin, Acting Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Unfortunately, the number of people injured in enemy attacks over the course of the day has risen to 23. The injured are receiving the necessary medical assistance,” Semikin wrote.

Earlier reports put the number of injured at 14.

Russians attack Rivne region, injuring family with many children

As Ukrinform reported, between 5:00 and 6:00 on Friday, Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs. One guided bomb struck the courtyard of an apartment building. A 50-year-old man who was on his way to work was killed. Windows were shattered in residential buildings, and around a dozen cars in the courtyard were burned.

Efforts to deal with the aftermath will continue on Saturday.