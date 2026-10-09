Injury Toll From Russian Morning Attack On Zaporizhzhia Rises To 23, One Dead
“Unfortunately, the number of people injured in enemy attacks over the course of the day has risen to 23. The injured are receiving the necessary medical assistance,” Semikin wrote.
Earlier reports put the number of injured at 14.Read also: Russians attack Rivne region, injuring family with many children
As Ukrinform reported, between 5:00 and 6:00 on Friday, Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs. One guided bomb struck the courtyard of an apartment building. A 50-year-old man who was on his way to work was killed. Windows were shattered in residential buildings, and around a dozen cars in the courtyard were burned.
Efforts to deal with the aftermath will continue on Saturday.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment