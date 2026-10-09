PDMA Issues Weather Alert For KP As Rain Spell Approaches

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has forecast rain, strong winds and thunderstorms in various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from October 10 to 15, warning of possible hailstorms in some areas and light snowfall in mountainous regions.

According to the PDMA, a westerly weather system is expected to enter the country's upper regions from Saturday, potentially bringing adverse weather conditions.

The authority has directed all district administrations to take precautionary measures in advance to minimise potential damage. Strong winds and hailstorms could damage vulnerable buildings, billboards, electricity poles and solar panels.

District administrations have also been instructed to ensure the continuous monitoring of rivers, streams and seasonal waterways during the rainfall. Relevant departments and rescue services have been directed to remain prepared for any emergency.

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The PDMA has further advised authorities to clean drainage systems and keep roads open for traffic to prevent disruptions during the expected spell of rain.

Tourists and travellers have been urged to avoid unnecessary journeys during bad weather, while residents have been advised to remain in safe places during rain and thunderstorms and stay away from electricity poles and wires.

Farmers and livestock owners have also been advised to take precautionary measures to protect crops and animals from possible rain and hailstorms.

The PDMA said its Emergency Operations Centre was continuously monitoring the situation. In case of an emergency, the public can contact the authority through its toll-free helpline at 1700.