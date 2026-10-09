Nowshera: Three Police Personnel Freed After Talks With Banned Outfit

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Three police personnel, including the station clerk, who were abducted from Nizam Pur in Nowshera, have been released following negotiations.

Those released include Head Constable Naeemullah, the clerk at Nizam Pur Police Station, and Constables Noor Islam and Aamir Khan.

According to police sources, information was received at around 2:15pm on Thursday that a police mobile had broken down on the CPEC Road near Piran Bala, along the Nizam Pur-Kohat border.

Upon receiving the information, the station clerk and two police personnel arrived at the site in a private vehicle. More than five armed, masked men held them hostage and seized their official weapons and wireless communication set.

Also Read: Three Nowshera police personnel reportedly abducted on Kohat Road

According to sources, a 12-member jirga comprising local elders and religious scholars was formed to secure the release of the abducted personnel. The jirga was sent to the Ishri Dara mountainous area of Darra Adam Khel to negotiate with the banned organisation.

Three rounds of talks were held between the jirga and the banned organisation, following which all three police personnel were released.

Sources claim that the jirga accepted the organisation's demand for the release of two of its injured commandos in exchange for the safe release of the police personnel.

However, the Nowshera police spokesperson and other responsible officials have not confirmed the details of the negotiations or the alleged exchange.