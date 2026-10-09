Jordan Condemns Houthi Attacks On Saudi Arabia

AMMAN - Jordan on Friday condemned two Houthi attacks targeting the King Khalid International Airport in Saudi Arabia, which killed three Saudi nationals and injured others.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounced the Houthi attacks as a violation of Saudi Arabia's sovereignty and a threat to its security and stability and a breach of international law and the UN Charter.

Ministry spokesperson Fouad Majali reaffirmed Jordan's“absolute solidarity” with Saudi Arabia and support for all measures it takes to protect its security, stability, resources, and the safety of its citizens and residents.

Majali also expressed Jordan's condolences to the Saudi government, people and families of those killed and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Saudi Arabia's civil aviation authority on Friday has confirmed that King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh was subjected to two attacks, which resulted in the death of three individuals including a pilot.

The first attack targeted airport facilities, while the second attack targeted an aircraft belonging to Saudia, the authority said in a statement, cited by Arab News.

The attacks also resulted to injuries to a number of citizens and residents, ranging from minor to severe, and were immediately transferred to the hospital to receive the necessary medical care, the authority said.