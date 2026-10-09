Jordanian Postal Service Ranks Among World's Top 10 In Postal Digital Development Index

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 9 (Petra)-- Jordan, represented by Jordan Post Company, has achieved a new milestone, ranking among the world's top 10 countries out of 192 in the Postal Development Index in the areas of digital transformation, digital government services, e-commerce and cybersecurity.

According to a statement issued by Jordan Post on Friday, the Universal Postal Union's (UPU) 2026 annual statistical report showed that Jordan Post recorded 10 active digital dimensions out of 10, a score of 100 for digital coverage breadth, 69.1 for digital development depth, and a composite score of 84.5 out of 100. These results reflect the breadth of its digital presence across the dimensions assessed by the index.

The achievement reflects Jordan's significant and accelerating progress in digital transformation and its efforts to build an advanced, secure and modern digital ecosystem, strengthening the Kingdom's position as a global hub for digital technology.

Jordan Post's high international ranking builds on a series of regional and international achievements by Jordan in the postal sector, particularly in postal, financial, digital and logistics services, as well as e-commerce.

These achievements have been underpinned by modernization and operational plans and programs, along with strong human, technical and implementation capabilities, which have helped establish Jordan Post as a leading national institution committed to the highest internationally recognized standards in postal and financial services and digital transformation.

The Postal Development Index, issued by the UPU, assesses the level of digital development among postal operators based on several criteria, including the number of active digital dimensions, digital coverage breadth, digital development depth and the composite assessment score.

//Petra// MF