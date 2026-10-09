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Two People Injured In Attack In Polish School, 15-Year Old Detained, Minister Says
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Two adults were injured in an attack "with a sharp object" in a Polish school and a 15-year-old was detained, Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski said on Thursday, adding a janitor was being rescuscitated.
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