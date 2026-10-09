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Two People Injured In Attack In Polish School, 15-Year Old Detained, Minister Says

Two People Injured In Attack In Polish School, 15-Year Old Detained, Minister Says


2026-10-09 03:06:33
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Two ​adults ‌were ‌injured ⁠in ‌an attack "with ‌a ⁠sharp object" in ​a Polish ‌school and ⁠a 15-year-old ​was ​detained, Interior Minister Marcin ‌Kierwinski said ‌on ⁠Thursday, ⁠adding ⁠a janitor ​was being rescuscitated.

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Gulf Times

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