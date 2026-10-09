Vietnam Police Arrest 12 Over Theft Of 2,700 Cats For Slaughter
The men were found with cat traps, cages and fur-removal equipment, according to a ministry statement. Police rescued dozens of cats during the raid
Cat meat dishes are still served in some parts of Vietnam, particularly in rural areas, where they are sometimes marketed as "mini tiger" and believed by some consumers to have medicinal propertiesThe arrests followed complaints from residents about the nighttime disappearance of their pet cats, the statement said.
Authorities identified Luu Thanh Binh, 39, as the alleged ringleader and distributor. Investigators said he also bought live cats and resold them to customers seeking cat meatTo supply the operation, Binh allegedly worked with several accomplices who recruited younger people to capture cats in residential neighbourhoods. Police said he also supplied traps used in the thefts
The group operated mainly between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m., using fish bait and traps placed outside homes with pet cats. Captured animals were quickly collected and transported for sale, police said.
Police have returned 13 of the cats to their owners and said the remaining animals were being cared for by animal welfare group HavePaws while authorities continued efforts to identify their owners
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment