MENAFN - Gulf Times) UK police said Thursday they had released on bail a seventh person held over an incident at a British military airbase used by the United State to launch strikes on Iran.A 22-year-old British male was arrested on Tuesday in London "on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts" last month at RAF Fairford.

"He has now been released from police custody under strict bail conditions," Counter Terrorism Policing said in a statement."In total, seven men, all in their 20s have now been arrested as part of the investigation," it added.

One is a UK-Iranian dual national. None have been charged arrest came a day after US President Donald Trump said Washington had withdrawn all its B-1 bombers from RAF Fairford because of "threats" he believed were linked to Tehran.

Three suspicious vans were stopped near the base in southwest England in the early hours of September 27 incident was declared "major" by British authorities and triggered the evacuation of a nearby village.

But the source and nature of the threat have remained shrouded in mystery did not find any explosives in the vans, but did recover some petrol, according to officials.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has said there were "strong indications that Iran played a part" in the incident, which Tehran has rejected gave Washington permission in March to use Fairford for "specific defensive operations into Iran," and US bombers and other planes had been seen taking off and landing at the base.

Trump, who has rebuked British authorities for bailing the suspects, said Monday: "We actually know the people that made the threat" adding they "would be linked to Iran."US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has sought to play down any specific threat, however UK government insists the base is safe