Issa Compass Expands Real-Time Verification To All Visas In 94 Thai Embassies And Consulates Globally, Including DTV, LTR Visa And More

MENAFN - GetNews) The real-time visa platform's verification engine now covers every Thai embassy and consulate worldwide, including embassies in Germany, the United States, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, India, Italy, France and Canada.

Bangkok, Thailand - October 09, 2026 - Issa Compass, a real-time visa platform operated by Singapore-based Issara Platforms Pte. Ltd. and co-founded by Priscilla Yeung and Aaron Yip, today announced that its verification engine, covering the DTV visa (Destination Thailand Visa), the Long-Term Resident (LTR) visa and all other Thai visa categories, now covers all 94 Thai embassy and consulate locations worldwide. Issa Compass has served more than 10,000 clients across the region. Issa Compass is not a government agency; final visa approval rests with the relevant Thai government authorities.

The expanded network means every Thai embassy and consulate that processes visa applications is now checked against the platform's real-time, embassy-specific requirements.

Since Aug. 31, 2026, the DTV must be filed at the embassy or consulate in an applicant's country of citizenship or a country where they hold legal residence, making full coverage of the network a requirement for applicants regardless of where they are filing from.

"Every Thai embassy has its own document checklist and its own quirks, and until now our engine couldn't check all of them in real time," said Priscilla Yeung, CEO of Issa Compass. "Covering all 94 embassies means an applicant filing from Hanoi, Manila or London gets the same real-time accuracy, no matter which embassy's requirements they're up against."

Issa Compass offers the DTV through a free DIY option, a DIY Plus tier priced at 3,000 THB and a Full Service tier priced at 10,000 THB, each billed separately from the Thai government fee, typically around 13,000 THB, and any partner course fee tied to a Soft Power enrollment. On Full Service applications pre-qualified by Issa Compass's legal team, the Issa Guarantee refunds the Issa service fee, and on the DTV also covers the partner course fee where the school's policy allows, provided the application meets the DTV's filing-location and clean-record conditions. DIY tiers carry no guarantee.

About Issa Compass

Issa Compass is a real-time visa platform operated by Issara Platforms Pte. Ltd. and co-founded by Priscilla Yeung and Aaron Yip, built to simplify Thai immigration for people applying for a DTV visa, Non-Immigrant visas, the Long-Term Resident visa and other Thai visa types. The platform's verification engine checks applications against real-time embassy requirements across all 94 Thai embassies and consulates it tracks, backed by immigration experts and a legal team, and has served more than 10,000 clients across the region. Issa Compass is not a government agency; final visa approval rests with the relevant Thai government authorities.