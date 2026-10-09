Fort Worth, TX - October 09, 2026 - Contentious divorces often involve high emotions, competing narratives, and disputes that can drag on for months if not handled carefully. Kevin Clark of the Law Office of J Kevin Clark P.C. has built much of his four-decade legal career around guiding clients through exactly these kinds of difficult splits, including cases involving narcissistic spouses and high net worth estates. Clark began practicing law in Houston in 1982 before relocating to Fort Worth in 1985, and he has drawn on that long career to help clients through some of their most difficult family disputes.

Clark's philosophy centers on preparation rather than posturing. "Aggressive successful attorneys do not advertise aggressiveness, in my opinion," said Clark. "What actually helps our clients is careful documentation, clear communication, and a strategy built around what a judge will find persuasive." As a high conflict divorce attorney in Fort Worth, TX, he encourages clients to write and speak every communication as though a judge may eventually read it, since behavior during the case often becomes part of the record.

Property disputes frequently intensify contentious cases, particularly when spouses disagree over the value or division of shared assets. As a property division lawyer in Fort Worth, TX, Clark advises clients to photograph or document their property early, before disagreements escalate, so there is a clear record to rely on later.

Clark's trial experience, which includes more than 50 jury trials as a Board Certified civil trial attorney, gives clients an advantage whether their case resolves through negotiation or in the courtroom. As a divorce attorney in Fort Worth, TX, he also handles complex marital estates involving businesses, retirement accounts, and multiple properties, drawing on his background as a marital property attorney in Fort Worth, TX to help clients protect what matters most, even when the opposing party grows uncooperative.

Clients facing a high conflict divorce are encouraged to contact the Law Office of J Kevin Clark P.C. for a consultation. To learn more about the firm's approach to contentious cases, visit .

About the Law Office of J Kevin Clark P.C.

The Law Office of J Kevin Clark P.C. is a family law firm serving clients throughout Fort Worth and the surrounding Tarrant County area. The firm handles divorce, child custody, property division, and related family law matters, with particular focus on high-net-worth and grey divorce cases. Its mission is to guide clients through difficult family transitions with clear-eyed strategy and courtroom-tested experience. The firm believes that close collaboration between attorney and client leads to outcomes that truly reflect what matters most to a family.