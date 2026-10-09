Primior Explains How GAIA Fits Into The Future Of On-Chain Capital Markets

MENAFN - GetNews)"Tokenization isn't just about digitizing assets-it's about building the infrastructure that makes them accessible, compliant, and scalable. GAIA is designed to serve as that foundation."Primior released an overview explaining how its GAIA platform fits into the future of on-chain capital markets. The report positions GAIA as infrastructure for tokenized assets, integrating compliance, onboarding, and distribution to support real-world asset investing at scale.

IRVINE, CA – Oct. 9 - Primior Holdings Inc. (OTC: PTKN) has released a new overview outlining how its GAIA platform is positioned within the next generation of on-chain capital markets infrastructure.

At a high level, Primior frames tokenization as an evolution of financial“plumbing” rather than a standalone product. The shift toward on-chain capital markets is being driven by three core changes: programmable assets, fractional ownership, and digitally native settlement. These changes require new infrastructure capable of handling not just transactions, but compliance, investor access, and lifecycle management.

GAIA is positioned as that infrastructure layer.

The platform is designed to bring together the key components required to move real-world assets on-chain. This includes investor onboarding, identity verification, accredited investor checks, and structured access to offerings through a unified portal. Rather than operating as a broker-dealer or advisor, GAIA functions as a technology and marketplace layer that connects issuers and investors within a compliance-first framework.

Primior emphasizes that tokenization is not simply the act of minting a digital token. It requires coordination across legal structuring, regulatory compliance, smart contract architecture, and reporting systems. GAIA is built to integrate these elements, allowing sponsors to list both tokenized and non-tokenized offerings while giving investors a single interface to access them.

Within this ecosystem, products like USP represent the asset layer, while GAIA serves as the distribution and infrastructure rail. This separation allows Primior to scale asset offerings independently from the underlying marketplace technology.

The platform also approaches liquidity as a staged process. Instead of assuming immediate exchange-level trading, GAIA incorporates peer-to-peer mechanisms and outlines a path toward deeper liquidity through future exchange or ATS integrations as regulatory frameworks evolve.

Primior's position is that the long-term opportunity in tokenized markets will not be defined solely by individual assets, but by the infrastructure that enables compliant issuance, global distribution, and ongoing management at scale.

As on-chain capital markets continue to develop, platforms that can bridge traditional finance with blockchain-based systems are expected to play a central role in how assets are owned, accessed, and traded. GAIA is Primior's implementation of that model.

About Primior

Founded in 2012, Primior is an investment firm focused on value investing across real estate, private equity, and public equity. The firm combines disciplined investment selection with integrated capabilities spanning asset management, development, capital formation, and digital ownership infrastructure through Gaia. Primior's mission is to identify, acquire, and support assets and businesses with strong fundamentals, durable cash-flow potential, and the ability to create long-term value through disciplined execution.

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