Intellinet Systems Expands Its OEM Technology Platform With Intelli DMS, Covering The Complete Vehicle Lifecycle

MENAFN - GetNews)"Intelli DMS connects OEMs with their dealer networks, providing a unified workflow and live visibility across sales, service, and post-delivery operations."Intellinet Systems has launched Intelli DMS, a dealer management system for OEMs and their dealer networks. It adds a dealer sales and service layer to Intellinet's connected aftermarket platform. Dealers manage inquiries, appointments, vehicle sales, and job cards in one unified workflow. OEMs configure approval rules, workflows, and dashboards once and get live visibility across their network.

Gurgaon, India - October 09, 2026 - Intellinet Systems, a global provider of AI-enabled aftermarket solutions for OEMs and their dealer networks, announced the launch of Intelli DMS, a dealer management system that adds the dealer sales and service layer to its connected aftermarket platform. The new solution extends Intellinet's existing aftermarket capabilities into the dealership, connecting customer inquiries, appointments, vehicle sales, job cards, and post-delivery follow-up within a unified workflow.

In most dealer networks today, an inquiry lives in a register, a follow-up in a phone call, an inspection on a clipboard, and a paper job card. By the time any of it reaches the OEM, it has become a monthly summary. Dealer-level process drifts, parts requests, and warranty paperwork are reconstructed after the fact, and the aftermarket data the OEM depends on is only as good as what was captured at the front counter.

Intelli DMS brings the dealer-facing layer into Intellinet's broader aftermarket ecosystem. It is organized around the front counter and workshop, where sales, service, parts, warranty, and customer interactions converge.



Sales: inquiries, customer records, test drives, quotations, bookings, finance and insurance, exchanges, vehicle allocation, invoicing, and delivery follow-up.

Service: Appointments, check-in and inspection, job cards (repair orders), technician assignment by skill, estimates, parts requests and issues, and billing.

Warranty and quality: Approvals and quality inspections sit on the same job record, so claim documentation is built while the repair is done.

Governance: Approvals workflows for quotations, discounts, exchanges, finance, and bookings are configured to OEM policy and enforced by the system. Analytics: Dashboards track inquiry conversion, booking trends, workshop utilization, turnaround time, and warranty performance for dealers and OEM teams alike.



Dealer networks are modernizing quickly. Persistence Market Research (July 2026) expects the global automotive DMS market to grow from US $5.50 billion in 2026 to US $9.99 billion by 2033, with cloud-based systems already holding 62% of it. For OEMs, the question is no longer whether to move off paper and spreadsheets, but how to do it across an entire dealer network without a multi-year custom build. Intelli DMS is built for that: as a dealer management system, it lets the OEM configure its approval rules, workflows, and dashboards once, and dealers work within them from inquiry through delivery and service.

Intelli DMS covers the product lines Intellinet Systems already supports, including passenger cars, motorcycles, EVs, Aerospace, farm, and industrial equipment, so an OEM with several divisions can run them on one system. Intellinet expects OEM networks to see the effect first in inquiry-to-booking conversion, sales and service turnaround, workshop utilization and customer satisfaction, with less duplicate entry and fewer stalled jobs at the dealer. Results will vary with network size and dealer readiness.

Intellinet's OEM relationships span North America, Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and India. Intelli DMS is new, but it draws on that experience across markets at very different stages of dealer digitization. Next, the company plans to add AI-assisted capabilities for sales and service teams and extend support to more categories and regions.

For detailed information about the Dealer Management System, visit the guide:

About Intellinet Systems

Intellinet Systems provides advanced aftermarket software solutions tailored for OEMs around the globe. Its solutions are designed to help OEMs and their dealer networks streamline key aftermarket operations, improve service efficiency, and deliver better support across the product lifecycle. Its connected portfolio includes Intelli Catalog, which helps dealers quickly identify the right parts and access accurate parts information; Intelli Warranty, which simplifies warranty claim management, approvals, and supplier recovery; Intelli PDI, which digitizes pre-delivery inspection processes and helps dealers maintain consistent quality standards; and Intelli DMS, which connects dealer sales, service, customer, and workshop operations in a unified workflow.

The company is ISO 27001:2022 certified and was recognized by Forbes in 2023 as one of 200 select companies with global potential.