Reverse Mortgage Rates In Canada: Broker Publishes Tracker Of All Four Lenders

MENAFN - GetNews) A continuously updated page tracks reverse mortgage rates across all four Canadian lenders, and sets out the four other numbers that decide what a reverse mortgage actually costs.

HAMILTON, Ontario - October 9, 2026 - Reverse mortgage rates in Canada are now tracked in one place for all four lenders, on a page published and dated by an independent Ontario mortgage brokerage.

The page carries current posted rates across every Canadian reverse mortgage lender, with the date they were checked. Rates are not reproduced in this release because they move, and the page is the authoritative version.

Its larger argument is that the posted rate is only one of five numbers that set what a reverse mortgage costs, and the other four are rarely compared at all:

"The advertised rate is the number everyone shops on and it is not the number that decides the cost. Later draws, the renewal reset, the set-up fee and the exit charge can swamp the difference between two headline rates," said Richard Hopkins, Mortgage Broker, licence M16000896.

Later-draw pricing. A homeowner who takes money in stages is priced at the rate in force when each advance is taken, not the rate agreed at the start. For anyone planning to draw over several years, this can matter more than the opening rate.

The renewal reset. When a term ends, the balance resets to a schedule. Some lenders publish that schedule openly and some do not, and the difference between a published and an unpublished reset is a real risk a borrower takes on at signing.

The set-up fee. Charged by every lender, at different amounts, and in at least one case covering the lender's own closing legal work, which changes the comparison between two otherwise similar offers.

The exit charge. How early repayment is calculated varies between lenders in structure as well as size. One lender prices it in months of interest rather than as a percentage of the balance, which produces very different outcomes depending on when a borrower leaves.

The page also sets reverse mortgage rates in context against regular mortgage rates, and shows the historical range an advertised reverse mortgage rate has moved through in recent years, so a homeowner can see whether today's number is high or low by the standards of the product rather than by the standards of a conventional mortgage.

Reverse mortgages let Canadian homeowners aged 55 and over borrow against their home with no required monthly mortgage payments, repaid when the home is sold, when the owners move out, or after the last borrower passes away.

The tracker is maintained by Richard Hopkins, a Mortgage Broker (licence M16000896) with Dominion Lending Centres Homestead Financial, an independent Ontario brokerage licensed by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (brokerage licence #11711). The brokerage is paid by the lender the client chooses, after the mortgage funds.

Current rates and the full cost breakdown are free to read at:

About Dominion Lending Centres Homestead Financial

Dominion Lending Centres Homestead Financial is an independent mortgage brokerage in Hamilton, Ontario, licensed by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (brokerage licence #11711) and in business since 1999. More than 1,200 Ontario families have arranged a mortgage through the brokerage. Independently Owned and Operated. Richard Hopkins, Mortgage Broker (licence M16000896), leads its reverse mortgage practice.