Bluecollar-Brewing Co Expands Tea Collection To Offer Dozens Of Varieties Alongside Its Globally Sourced Coffee Lineup

MENAFN - GetNews)""Not everyone reaches for coffee in the morning, and we respect that. Our tea collection has grown because our customers asked for it. We apply the same sourcing standards and the same passion for quality to every single tea we carry." - Spokesperson, Bluecollar-brewing co"Bluecollar-brewing co has significantly expanded its tea offerings, providing non-coffee drinkers with a robust catalog of options alongside its flagship roasted coffee program. The growing selection reflects the company's mission to serve every type of beverage lover through its direct-to-door delivery model.

Buffalo, New York, USA - October 9, 2026 - Bluecollar-brewing co today revealed a major expansion of its tea catalog, underscoring the company's commitment to being a comprehensive destination for both coffee and tea lovers who want premium beverages delivered directly to their homes.

While the company first earned attention for its freshly roasted coffee sourced from farms across the globe, customer feedback has driven steady growth in its tea division. The expanded collection now includes dozens of distinct varieties spanning traditional categories such as black, green, white, and oolong, as well as herbal infusions and specialty blends crafted for specific flavor experiences.

Each tea is sourced with the same rigor applied to the coffee program. The company works with growers and suppliers in regions known for producing exceptional leaves, including estates in India, Japan, China, and East Africa. Whether a customer is looking for a brisk Assam, a delicate Japanese sencha, or a soothing chamomile blend, the selection is designed to cover every taste and occasion.

The expansion also introduces themed collections that make it easier for new tea drinkers to navigate the catalog. Groupings based on flavor profiles, time of day, and intensity level help customers find what suits them without needing deep expertise. A morning collection might feature robust, full-bodied options, while an evening collection leans toward lighter, naturally caffeine-free blends.

Bluecollar-brewing co packages its teas with the same focus on freshness that defines its coffee operation. Loose-leaf options and pre-portioned selections are available, and all packaging is designed to preserve the integrity of the leaves during shipping. The company's direct-to-door model means customers receive their orders quickly, without the delays that can come from traditional retail distribution channels.

The tea expansion complements rather than competes with the coffee program. Many households include both coffee and tea drinkers, and the company aims to serve the entire household with a single order. Mixed orders that combine coffee and tea are straightforward to assemble through the website, making Bluecollar-brewing co a convenient one-stop option for daily beverages.

The growth of the tea line also speaks to broader trends in the beverage market. Consumer interest in diverse and globally sourced teas has risen steadily, and the company recognized an opportunity to meet that demand with the same no-nonsense, quality-first approach that attracted its coffee audience. The brand ethos, captured in the phrase "Fuel for Those Who Keep Things Running," applies equally whether that fuel comes in the form of a dark roast or a pot of Earl Grey.

Looking ahead, the company plans to introduce limited-edition seasonal teas and continue rotating new origins into the lineup. Customers are encouraged to visit the website regularly to discover what is new and to share their preferences so the company can continue tailoring its offerings.

About Us

Bluecollar-brewing co is a specialty coffee and tea company that delivers freshly roasted beans and carefully sourced teas directly to customers nationwide. The company partners with farms and estates across multiple continents to offer a diverse range of products through its convenient online ordering platform. Visit for the full selection.

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