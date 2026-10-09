Emerging-Growth Stocks: VRDR, GMGMF, AMLM, AMFN, PETV, CFTN Advancing In 2026

These companies bring commercialization, uplisting initiatives and operating milestones into focus across infrastructure, technology, minerals and animal health.

DALLAS, Texas, October 9, 2026, Lower-carbon road construction, AI infrastructure, critical minerals, fusion energy, veterinary medicine and precious metals are putting six emerging-growth companies on investors' watchlists. Verde Resources (VRDR), Graphene Manufacturing Group (GMGMF), American Lithium Minerals (AMLM), American Fusion (AMFN), PetVivo Holdings (PETV) and Clifton Mining (CFTN) have reported developments ranging from commercialization agreements and manufacturing expansion to balance-sheet restructuring, clinical research and gold sales.

For investors following these emerging businesses, the next milestones center on turning technology, assets and corporate initiatives into measurable commercial progress.

Verde Resources: BioAsphalt Collaboration Targets North American Road Construction

Verde Resources Inc. (OTCQB: VRDR) is advancing its BioAsphalt engineered biochar platform for lower-carbon road construction through long-term licensing and commercialization agreements with Ergon Asphalt & Emulsions.

The collaboration supports planned deployment across North America, with potential revenue from material sales and eligible carbon removal credits. Verde's technology stores carbon within paving materials while reducing reliance on high-temperature processing. A planned Singapore pilot offers an additional pathway toward international licensing and adoption, making deployment progress and commercial uptake key milestones to watch.

Graphene Manufacturing Group: Revenue Growth Supports Commercialization Push

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) (OTCQX: GMGMF) is advancing commercialization following reported FY2026 revenue growth exceeding 300% year over year, the opening of its Gen 2.0 Graphene Manufacturing Plant and expansion into Asia-Pacific markets.

Its portfolio spans G®CELLS Graphene Aluminum-Ion Battery technology, G FLUID cooling applications targeting AI data centers, THERMAL-XR® energy-efficiency products and an Alstom rail collaboration. A strengthened capital position supports the company's stated growth plans through 2027, bringing manufacturing scale, customer adoption and product development into focus as GMG pursues opportunities across advanced materials, cooling and energy storage.

American Lithium Minerals: Debt Conversion Advances Uplisting Strategy

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTC: AMLM) is pursuing an uplisting strategy following an agreement to convert outstanding debt into common shares, potentially expanding its shareholder base beyond 500 holders.

The company reports a completed PCAOB audit, approximately $18.7 million in assets and 11 global projects spanning gold, silver, copper, lithium and rare earth elements. Its targeted Q4 2026 OTCQB uplisting provides a near-term corporate milestone. Completion of the conversion, progress toward uplisting and project-level exploration updates are developments investors can monitor as AMLM seeks broader market visibility.

American Fusion: Preferred Equity Restructuring Sets Financing Framework

American Fusion Inc. (OTCQB: AMFN) announced agreements to restructure up to $2.88 million in stock-based compensation rights into Series C preferred equity, establishing conversion timing and quarterly limits as it prepares for potential institutional financing and a national-exchange uplisting.

The cash-free exchange covers 12 officers, directors, consultants and advisors, with its accounting impact still under review. Alongside these corporate initiatives, the company is working to advance its Texatron fusion-energy platform. Demonstrating fusion ignition, net energy gain and direct electricity conversion would represent significant technical milestones; the restructuring itself does not establish those outcomes.

PetVivo: Veterinary Conference Puts Spryng Before Surgical Specialists

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: PETV) is showcasing Spryng® with OsteoCushion® Technology at the October 8–10 ACVS Surgery Summit in Charlotte, connecting with veterinary surgeons and practice leaders about its commercially available joint injection for dogs, cats and horses.

The outreach follows a published Veterinary Record proof-of-concept study involving 40 dogs followed for 84 days, in which 55% achieved at least a 25% improvement on a pain-assessment scale. Recent board appointments also added veterinary and life sciences expertise. Because the company-funded study relied on subjective assessments and lacked a control group, further research and measurable commercial adoption remain meaningful developments to watch.

Clifton Mining: Reported Gold Sales Highlight Utah Mineral Exposure

Clifton Mining Company (OTCBB: CFTN) holds more than 14,000 acres of Utah mineral properties and a substantial interest in Desert Hawk Gold Corp., which reported selling 427 ounces of gold and 935 ounces of silver from June through August 2026.

Desert Hawk also estimated 1,701 recoverable gold ounces on its leach pad. At the referenced gold price, that inventory represents approximately $7.27 million in gross metal value before recovery, operating and other costs, rather than revenue attributable to Clifton. Shareholders approved three director nominees at Clifton's September 24 annual meeting, while future recovery and sales reports provide operating milestones for investors following its precious-metals exposure.

Other listed stocks to watch amid active trading include The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB), IGC Pharma (NYSE: IGC), Volato Group, Inc. (NYSE: SOAR), VivoSim Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVS), Onconetix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCO) and Algorhythm, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIME).

About the Companies

Verde Resources develops lower-carbon infrastructure materials, including its BioAsphalt engineered biochar platform. Graphene Manufacturing Group develops graphene-based materials and technologies. American Lithium Minerals pursues mineral exploration and development projects. American Fusion is developing fusion-energy technology. PetVivo commercializes veterinary medical devices. Clifton Mining holds mineral properties and mining-related interests in Utah.

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