Mantle Cell Lymphoma Pipeline 2026: FDA Approvals And Clinical Trials Landscape With MOA And ROA Highlights By Delveinsight Pharmaengine, Jiangsu Hansoh Pharma, Galapagos NV, Miltenyi Biomedicine

MENAFN - GetNews) (Albany, New York) - October 09, 2026: As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Mantle Cell Lymphoma pipeline constitutes 20+ key companies continuously working towards developing 25+ Mantle Cell Lymphoma treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

“Mantle Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Insight, 2026 " report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Mantle Cell Lymphoma Market.

The Mantle Cell Lymphoma Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Some of the key takeaways from the Mantle Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Mantle Cell Lymphoma treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Mantle Cell Lymphoma companies working in the treatment market are PharmaEngine, Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical, Galapagos NV, Miltenyi Biomedicine, Roche, Celgene, The Lymphoma Academic Research Org, Loxo Oncology, Janssen R&D, BeiGene, Novartis, Fondazione Italiana Linfomi - ETS, PrECOG, LLC, Acerta Pharma, and others, are developing therapies for the Mantle Cell Lymphoma treatment



Emerging Mantle Cell Lymphoma therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- PEP07, LP-168, GLPG5101, Zamtocabtagene autoleucel, Glofitamab, Lenalidomide, Obinutuzumab, Pirtobrutinib, Ibrutinib, BGB-11417, Everolimus, Venetoclax, Ixazomib, Acalabrutinib, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Mantle Cell Lymphoma market in the coming years.

In October 2026, new data from the Phase II CARiBOU regimen in previously untreated, fit patients with MCL showed a 90% complete metabolic response rate. The regimen combines lower-dose cytarabine with acalabrutinib and established MCL therapies.

In October 2026, A study of TT-01488 combined with anti-CD20-based therapy in treatment-naïve MCL was posted on October 2, 2026. The Phase II study plans to enroll 188 patients and will evaluate dose exploration and expansion of TT-01488 in combination regimens.

In September 2026, As the first approved BCL2 inhibitor for mantle cell lymphoma (MCL), sonrotoclax (Beqalzi) provides a new treatment option and expands opportunities for combination therapies. It may also offer an alternative for patients whose disease has progressed on pirtobrutinib (Jaypirca) or those who are not suitable candidates for pirtobrutinib.

In June 2026, The Phase III SYMPATICO study (NCT03112174) was designed to evaluate the combination of ibrutinib (Imbruvica; Janssen) and venetoclax (Venclexta; AbbVie) in patients with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL), with the ultimate objective of securing global regulatory approval. However, the development and regulatory journey can evolve considerably over time, as highlighted by Toby Eyre, MD, MBChB (Hons), DipMedEd, MRCP, of Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in England, in a commentary published in the British Journal of Haematology.

In May 2025, According to results from the phase 2 ECOG-ACRIN E1411 trial (NCT01415752 ), adding bortezomib (Velcade) to bendamustine and rituximab (Rituxan; BR) as induction therapy did not lead to improved 2-year progression-free survival (PFS) compared with BR alone in patients with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL). However, Brad S. Kahl, MD, noted that the strong 2-year PFS achieved with BR alone has established a solid foundation for future advancements in MCL treatment.

In May 2025, Brad Kahl, MD, a professor of medicine, co-chair of the SCC Protocol Review and Monitoring Committee, and director of the Lymphoma Program at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, highlighted the persistent treatment challenges in mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) and stressed the importance of advancing therapeutic options for various patient populations. In February 2025, The ROR1-targeted antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) zilovertamab vedotin (MK-2140) demonstrated antitumor efficacy and a tolerable safety profile in heavily pretreated patients with relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma (MCL), based on findings from cohort A of the phase 2 waveLINE-006 trial (NCT05458297) presented at the 2024 ASH Annual Meeting.

Mantle Cell Lymphoma Overview

Mantle Cell Lymphoma (MCL) is a rare and aggressive type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) that originates from B lymphocytes in the "mantle zone" of lymph node follicles. It accounts for about 3-10% of all NHL cases. MCL typically affects middle-aged to older adults, with a higher prevalence in males.

The disease is characterized by genetic mutations, most commonly the overexpression of cyclin D1, due to a chromosomal translocation (t(11;14)(q13;q32)). Symptoms may include swollen lymph nodes, fatigue, fever, night sweats, and unintentional weight loss. It may also affect the bone marrow, spleen, and gastrointestinal tract.

MCL is generally considered challenging to treat due to its tendency to relapse. Treatment options include chemotherapy, targeted therapies (such as BTK inhibitors like ibrutinib), immunotherapy, and stem cell transplantation. Ongoing research is focused on developing novel targeted treatments to improve patient outcomes.

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Emerging Mantle Cell Lymphoma Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



PEP07: PharmaEngine

LP-168: Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical

GLPG5101: Galapagos NV

Zamtocabtagene autoleucel: Miltenyi Biomedicine

Glofitamab: Roche

Lenalidomide: Celgene

Obinutuzumab: The Lymphoma Academic Research Org

Pirtobrutinib: Loxo Oncology

Ibrutinib: Janssen R&D

BGB-11417: BeiGene

Everolimus: Novartis

Venetoclax: Fondazione Italiana Linfomi - ETS

Ixazomib: PrECOG, LLC Acalabrutinib: Acerta Pharma

Mantle Cell Lymphoma Route of Administration

Mantle Cell Lymphoma pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as



Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous Topical

Mantle Cell Lymphoma Molecule Type

Mantle Cell Lymphoma Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule Gene therapy

Mantle Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Mantle Cell Lymphoma Assessment by Product Type

Mantle Cell Lymphoma By Stage and Product Type

Mantle Cell Lymphoma Assessment by Route of Administration

Mantle Cell Lymphoma By Stage and Route of Administration

Mantle Cell Lymphoma Assessment by Molecule Type Mantle Cell Lymphoma by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight's Mantle Cell Lymphoma Report covers around 25+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration

Further Mantle Cell Lymphoma product details are provided in the report. Download the Mantle Cell Lymphoma pipeline report to learn more about the emerging Mantle Cell Lymphoma therapies

Some of the key companies in the Mantle Cell Lymphoma Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Mantle Cell Lymphoma are - InnoCare Pharma Inc., Guangzhou Lupeng Pharmaceutical Company LTD., BeiGene, Nurix, LegoChem Biosciences, AbbVie, Adicet Bio, Xynomic Pharmaceuticals, Merck & Co, Incyte Corporation, TG Therapeutics, Janssen/Pharmacyclics, Eternity Bioscience, Traws Pharm, and others.

Mantle Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Analysis:

The Mantle Cell Lymphoma pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Mantle Cell Lymphoma with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Mantle Cell Lymphoma Treatment.

Mantle Cell Lymphoma key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Mantle Cell Lymphoma Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Mantle Cell Lymphoma market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Download Sample PDF Report to know more about Mantle Cell Lymphoma drugs and therapies

Mantle Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Market Drivers

Expanding Access and Regulatory Support, Advancements in Therapeutics, are some of the important factors that are fueling the Mantle Cell Lymphoma Market.

Mantle Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Market Barriers

However, Complex Treatment Landscape, Limited Biomarker Availability, and other factors are creating obstacles in the Mantle Cell Lymphoma Market growth.

Scope of Mantle Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Drug Insight



Coverage: Global

Key Mantle Cell Lymphoma Companies: PharmaEngine, Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical, Galapagos NV, Miltenyi Biomedicine, Roche, Celgene, The Lymphoma Academic Research Org, Loxo Oncology, Janssen R&D, BeiGene, Novartis, Fondazione Italiana Linfomi - ETS, PrECOG, LLC, Acerta Pharma, and others

Key Mantle Cell Lymphoma Therapies: PEP07, LP-168, GLPG5101, Zamtocabtagene autoleucel, Glofitamab, Lenalidomide, Obinutuzumab, Pirtobrutinib, Ibrutinib, BGB-11417, Everolimus, Venetoclax, Ixazomib, Acalabrutinib, and others

Mantle Cell Lymphoma Therapeutic Assessment: Mantle Cell Lymphoma current marketed and Mantle Cell Lymphoma emerging therapies Mantle Cell Lymphoma Market Dynamics: Mantle Cell Lymphoma market drivers and Mantle Cell Lymphoma market barriers

Request for Sample PDF Report for Mantle Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Assessment and clinical trials

Table of Contents

1. Mantle Cell Lymphoma Report Introduction

2. Mantle Cell Lymphoma Executive Summary

3. Mantle Cell Lymphoma Overview

4. Mantle Cell Lymphoma- Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5. Mantle Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Therapeutics

6. Mantle Cell Lymphoma Late Stage Products (Phase II/III)

7. Mantle Cell Lymphoma Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

8. Mantle Cell Lymphoma Early Stage Products (Phase I)

9. Mantle Cell Lymphoma Preclinical Stage Products

10. Mantle Cell Lymphoma Therapeutics Assessment

11. Mantle Cell Lymphoma Inactive Products

12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

13. Mantle Cell Lymphoma Key Companies

14. Mantle Cell Lymphoma Key Products

15. Mantle Cell Lymphoma Unmet Needs

16. Mantle Cell Lymphoma Market Drivers and Barriers

17. Mantle Cell Lymphoma Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18. Mantle Cell Lymphoma Analyst Views

19. Appendix

20. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.