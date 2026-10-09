Bone Metastasis In Solid Tumors Market: Steady Growth Driven By Rising Cancer Incidence And Evolving Targeted Therapies Through 2036

(Albany, New York) - October 09, 2026: DelveInsight's "Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumor Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2036 " report provides a comprehensive analysis of bone metastasis in solid tumors, covering historical and forecasted epidemiology, current treatment practices, market trends, and emerging therapies across the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

To learn more about the Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumor Market, epidemiology trends, treatment landscape, and forecast outlook

Key Highlights of the Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumor Market



The bone metastasis in solid tumors market is expected to evolve significantly over the forecast period, driven by rising cancer incidence, improved survival rates, increasing prevalence of metastatic disease, and the development of targeted therapies to prevent skeletal complications and improve outcomes.

DelveInsight projects steady market growth across the 7MM during the 2022–2036 study period, with the base year set at 2026.

Leading companies developing therapies for bone metastasis in solid tumors include Exelixis, Ipsen, Novartis, Amgen, AstraZeneca, Bayer, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., Bristol Myers Squibb, Novocure, Fusion Pharmaceuticals, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Telix Pharmaceuticals, and others.

In June 2026, Exelixis continued to expand clinical evaluation of Cabozantinib across advanced solid tumors with high bone metastatic burden, reinforcing dual inhibition of c-MET and VEGFR2 signaling pathways in combination strategies.

In March 2026, emerging translational and real-world evidence further supported cabozantinib's utility in reducing skeletal-related events in bone-metastatic renal cell carcinoma and prostate cancer.

In March 2024, Sandoz announced FDA approval of Wyost and Jubbonti (denosumab-bbdz), the first biosimilars to denosumab, covering prevention of skeletal-related events in patients with bone metastases from solid tumors or multiple myeloma. Key Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumor Companies: Exelixis, Ipsen, Novartis, Amgen, AstraZeneca, Bayer, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., Bristol Myers Squibb, and others.

Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumor Overview

Bone metastasis in solid tumors occurs when cancer cells spread from a primary tumor to the bone, forming secondary malignant lesions within the skeletal system. It is a common complication of advanced cancers such as breast, prostate, lung, renal cell carcinoma, and thyroid cancer. The process involves complex tumor–bone interactions that drive osteoclastic or osteoblastic activity, leading to bone destruction and remodeling, and can result in significant morbidity through skeletal-related events, including pain, pathological fractures, spinal cord compression, hypercalcemia, and reduced mobility. Although generally incurable, advances in systemic therapies and supportive care have improved disease control and survival outcomes.

The report provides a comprehensive overview of the disease, including its diagnosis and treatment algorithms, across the United States, EU4, the UK, and Japan.

Gain access to detailed country-wise epidemiology, diagnosed patient population forecasts, treatment algorithms, and market size projections for Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumors across the US, EU4, UK, and Japan

Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumor Epidemiology Insights

DelveInsight's report analyzes historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends for bone metastasis in solid tumors across the seven major markets during the 2022–2036 study period.

The epidemiology assessment includes:



Historical and forecasted diagnosed prevalent cases of bone metastasis in solid tumors.

Total cases of bone metastasis by solid tumor type.

Country-specific patient burden across the United States, EU4, UK, and Japan. Analysis based on published literature and key opinion leader (KOL) insights.

Key epidemiological findings referenced in the report include:



According to Shibata et al. (2016), autopsy cases from the Shikoku Cancer Center in Japan reported bone metastasis frequencies as high as 75% in breast and prostate cancers and as low as 22% in stomach and colon cancers.

As per Huang et al. (2020), bone metastasis rates were 23.19% in SCLC, 22.50% in NSCLC (NOS/others), 20.28% in ADC, 8.44% in squamous cell carcinoma of the lung, and 4.11% in bronchioloalveolar carcinoma (NSCLC-BAC).

According to the American Cancer Society (ACS), about 400,000 new cases of malignant bone metastasis are diagnosed in the United States each year.

Coleman et al. (2020) reported metastatic bone disease is commonly observed in breast (70%), prostate (85%), lung (40%), and kidney (40%) cancers.

As per ACS, the incidence of advanced malignant tumors with bone metastasis is 30–75%, especially common in advanced prostate and breast cancer. According to Hernandez et al. (2015), approximately 330,000 patients aged 18 years and older were living with solid tumors and bone metastases in 2012.

Stay ahead of the evolving bone metastasis treatment landscape with in-depth analysis of market opportunities and future commercial forecasts

Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumor Epidemiology Segmentation Covered in the Report



Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumors

Total Cases of Bone Metastasis by Solid Tumor Type

Country-Wise Patient Population Diagnosed Patient Pool Across the 7MM

Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumor Treatment Landscape and Key CompaniesKey Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumor Companies:



Exelixis

Ipsen

Novartis

Amgen

AstraZeneca

Bayer

Pfizer

Eli Lilly and Company

Merck & Co.

Bristol Myers Squibb

Novocure

Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Telix Pharmaceuticals

The report includes clinical, regulatory, and commercial analysis of both approved therapies and investigational drugs, including denosumab (XGEVA), zoledronic acid (ZOMETA), radium-223 (XOFIGO), and cabozantinib (CABOMETYX).

Emerging Drug Uptake and Future OpportunitiesCabozantinib (CABOMETYX) – Exelixis

Cabozantinib is a small-molecule tyrosine-kinase inhibitor of c-Met and VEGFR2 that also inhibits AXL, RET, and FLT3. It is considered a late-stage, clinically validated asset with expanding utility exploration in bone metastatic disease settings, including prostate and breast cancer bone involvement, with anticipated US launch for this indication in 2028.

Denosumab (XGEVA) – Amgen

Denosumab is a fully human monoclonal antibody that binds RANK ligand (RANKL), inhibiting osteoclast formation, function, and survival to reduce bone resorption and prevent skeletal-related events. It acts on the tumor–bone microenvironment rather than directly on tumor cells, and biosimilars (Wyost and Jubbonti) were FDA-approved in March 2024.

Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumor Market Outlook

The report presents a detailed assessment of historical, current, and forecasted market trends by evaluating existing therapies alongside emerging treatment options.

Each marketed and late-stage pipeline therapy is assessed based on:



Annual treatment cost.

Mechanism of action.

Patient eligibility criteria.

Treatment compliance.

Expected launch timeline.

Competitive positioning.

Brand value and commercial potential. Key opinion leader perspectives.

The market is shifting toward combination strategies that integrate established bone-modifying agents like XGEVA with novel targeted and precision oncology therapies. According to estimates, the United States accounted for the largest share of the Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumor market in 2025 among the 7MM during the study period.

Key Market Drivers



Rising burden of bone metastases driven by increasing incidence of advanced breast, prostate, lung, kidney, and thyroid cancers.

Improved cancer survival from advances in systemic therapies, leading to a larger patient population developing skeletal metastases.

Growing opportunities for targeted and bone microenvironment-directed therapies as understanding of osteoclast activity and tumor–bone interactions improves.

Increasing adoption of radiopharmaceutical and precision oncology approaches for biomarker-guided, targeted disease management. Evolving competitive landscape with next-generation bone-targeted therapies, radioligand treatments, immunotherapies, and combination strategies.

Explore comprehensive insights into the Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumor Market

Scope of the Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumor Market Report



Study Period: 2022–2036

Historical Period: 2022–2025

Base Year: 2026

Forecast Period: 2026–2036

Coverage: United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan

Key Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumor Companies: Exelixis, Ipsen, Novartis, Amgen, AstraZeneca, Bayer, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., Bristol Myers Squibb, Novocure, Fusion Pharmaceuticals, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Telix Pharmaceuticals, and others.

Bone Metastasis in Solid Tumor Therapeutic Assessment: Current marketed and emerging therapies. Analysis Included: Epidemiology Forecast, Market Size and Growth Forecast, Market Size by Therapy, Market Size by Drug Class, Current and Emerging Therapies, Competitive Landscape Assessment, SWOT Analysis, Conjoint Analysis, Unmet Needs Assessment, Key Opinion Leader (KOL) Insights, Reimbursement and Market Access Analysis, and Peak Patient Share Analysis.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare market research and business consulting firm dedicated exclusively to the life sciences industry. The company provides comprehensive market intelligence, competitive intelligence, epidemiology forecasting, commercial strategy, and healthcare consulting services that enable pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device organizations to make informed strategic decisions, identify growth opportunities, and accelerate business success.