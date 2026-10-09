Osteoarthritis Market Is Projected To Reach USD 47 Billion By 2036 Owing To Advancements In Novel Therapies Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The market dynamics for osteoarthritis are witnessing steady growth, driven by the rising disease burden associated with aging populations, increasing obesity rates, and the growing need for effective long-term pain management. Additionally, the development of emerging therapies such as LEVI-04 (Levicept), ZILOSUL (Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals), TissueGene-C (Kolon TissueGene), AMZ001 (Amzell), and others is expected to influence the future treatment landscape.

(Albany, New York) – October 09, 2026 - The market dynamics for osteoarthritis are witnessing steady growth, driven by the rising disease burden associated with aging populations, increasing obesity rates, and the growing need for effective long-term pain management. Additionally, the development of emerging therapies such as LEVI-04 (Levicept), ZILOSUL (Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals), TissueGene-C (Kolon TissueGene), AMZ001 (Amzell), and others is expected to influence the future treatment landscape. According to DelveInsight, the osteoarthritis market across the seven major markets (7MM) was valued at approximately USD 32.5 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach approximately USD 47 billion by 2036, registering a CAGR of 3% during 2026–2036.

DelveInsight, a leading market research firm, announces the release of its latest report,“DelveInsight's Osteoarthritis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2036.” This comprehensive report provides an in-depth understanding of osteoarthritis, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, market trends, emerging drugs, and treatment scenarios across the United States, EU4 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Osteoarthritis Market



The osteoarthritis market across the 7MM was valued at approximately USD 32.5 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach approximately USD 47 billion by 2036, growing at a CAGR of 3% during 2026–2036.

The United States represents a major contributor to the osteoarthritis treatment market. In 2025, opioids accounted for approximately USD 9.5 billion in the US osteoarthritis market, according to DelveInsight's analysis.

Osteoarthritis is strongly associated with aging, with radiographic evidence present in most people by age 65 and in more than 75% of people older than 75.

In the United States, patients with knee osteoarthritis were reported to experience mild, moderate, and severe pain in proportions of 41%, 37%, and 22%, respectively, in a study cited by DelveInsight.

Italy has a substantial knee osteoarthritis burden, with more than 5 million prevalent cases reported in a study published by Iolascon et al. in 2024.

Japan had approximately 11.5 million diagnosed cases of knee osteoarthritis in 2025, according to the report.

Key companies involved in the marketed and emerging treatment landscape include Ono Pharmaceutical, Seikagaku Corporation, Fidia Farmaceutici, Bioventus, Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals, Levicept, Kolon TissueGene, Amzell, and others. Prominent emerging therapies include LEVI-04, ZILOSUL, TissueGene-C, AMZ001, ELIXCYTE, and retatrutide, among others.

Keen to know more about the market? Request a sample page at

Key Factors Driving the Osteoarthritis Market

Rising Disease Prevalence and Aging Population: Osteoarthritis is a chronic degenerative joint condition whose prevalence increases with age. The progressive breakdown of joint cartilage can lead to pain, stiffness, reduced mobility, and functional limitations. As populations age, the number of people requiring long-term management of osteoarthritis is expected to increase. The growing burden of the disease, particularly among older adults, is supporting demand for pain-relieving medications, intra-articular injections, rehabilitation, and joint replacement procedures where necessary.

Increasing Obesity Rates and Lifestyle-Related Risk Factors: Obesity is an important risk factor for osteoarthritis, particularly in weight-bearing joints such as the knees and hips. Excess body weight increases mechanical stress on joints and can contribute to inflammatory processes associated with disease progression. Previous joint injuries, repetitive physical stress, and other individual risk factors may also contribute to osteoarthritis. The combination of aging, obesity, and injury-related disease is expanding the need for effective approaches to pain management and functional improvement.

Demand for More Effective and Safer Treatment Options: Current osteoarthritis management includes exercise, weight management, physical therapy, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), analgesics, and intra-articular injections. However, existing treatments primarily address symptoms rather than reliably halting or reversing structural joint damage. Long-term NSAID use can be limited by gastrointestinal, renal, and cardiovascular risks, particularly among older patients with multiple comorbidities. These limitations are encouraging research into therapies that provide meaningful pain relief, improve mobility, and potentially modify disease progression.

Emerging Disease-Modifying and Regenerative Approaches: The osteoarthritis treatment landscape is evolving through research into neurotrophin pathway inhibitors, anti-inflammatory compounds, regenerative medicine, cell-based therapies, and other novel mechanisms. Candidates such as LEVI-04 and ZILOSUL are being investigated for their potential to address limitations in current treatment. While these approaches may create future opportunities, their clinical value will depend on the outcomes of ongoing trials and regulatory review.

Osteoarthritis Competitive Landscape

Several companies are developing therapies designed to improve pain management, joint function, and treatment outcomes in osteoarthritis. These programs differ in their mechanisms of action, development stages, routes of administration, and intended patient populations.

Key osteoarthritis therapies and companies include:



LEVI-04 (Levicept): An investigational fusion protein designed to modulate neurotrophin signaling and provide pain relief. The report describes positive Phase II results in knee osteoarthritis and a planned Phase III development program.

ZILOSUL (Pentosan polysulfate sodium; Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals): An investigational therapy being studied for moderate-to-severe knee osteoarthritis, with anti-inflammatory and potential tissue-regenerative properties.

TissueGene-C (TG-C; Kolon TissueGene): A cell-based investigational approach being developed for knee osteoarthritis.

AMZ001 (Amzell): An emerging candidate identified in DelveInsight's osteoarthritis pipeline assessment.

ELIXCYTE (UnicoCell Biomed): A cell-based investigational therapy listed in the report's pipeline analysis. Retatrutide (LY3437943; Eli Lilly and Company): An investigational multi-receptor agonist listed in the report's osteoarthritis pipeline assessment. Its development status and indication-specific evidence should be assessed separately from its development in other conditions.

The marketed treatment landscape includes products such as JOYCLU, TRILURON, SYNOJOYNT, DUROLANE, ZILRETTA, and TRIVISC. These therapies represent different approaches to symptom management, including hyaluronic acid-based injections and corticosteroid treatment.

The future competitive environment will depend on clinical efficacy, safety, durability of pain relief, effects on joint function, pricing, reimbursement, and the ability of emerging therapies to demonstrate meaningful advantages over current management options.

Discover more about therapies set to shape the osteoarthritis market at Osteoarthritis Treatment Landscap.

Recent Developments in the Osteoarthritis Market



February 2026 – Levicept: The company announced the appointment of James Sandy as Chief Development Officer as it continued advancing its osteoarthritis development program.

January 2026 – Levicept: The US FDA accepted the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for LEVI-04, according to the DelveInsight report.

2026 – Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals: The company reported that it was progressing toward key clinical milestones for ZILOSUL, including completion of patient enrollment in the Phase III PARA_OA_012 trial and preparation for a planned interim analysis, with a data readout expected in mid-2026. April 2024 – Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals: The company submitted key documents to the US FDA for review and agreement on the progression of its Phase III clinical program for osteoarthritis.

These developments highlight ongoing clinical and regulatory activity in the osteoarthritis market. Trial milestones and anticipated data readouts are subject to change, and investigational therapies should not be considered approved treatments unless the relevant regulatory authority has granted authorization.

What Is Osteoarthritis?

Osteoarthritis is the most common form of arthritis and is a chronic joint disease characterized by changes in cartilage, underlying bone, and other joint structures. It most frequently affects the knees, hips, hands, and spine. The condition can cause pain, stiffness, swelling, and limitations in movement, potentially affecting a person's ability to perform everyday activities.

Osteoarthritis may be classified as primary or secondary. Primary osteoarthritis is not attributed to a single identifiable cause, whereas secondary osteoarthritis may develop in association with factors such as previous joint injury, structural abnormalities, or other conditions. Age, obesity, previous trauma, and repetitive joint stress can contribute to disease risk.

Diagnosis generally relies on a combination of medical history, physical examination, and imaging. X-rays may reveal joint-space narrowing, osteophytes, and other structural changes. Laboratory tests are not usually diagnostic of osteoarthritis itself but may be used when clinicians need to investigate alternative causes of joint symptoms.

Treatment is individualized according to the affected joint, severity of symptoms, functional impairment, medical history, and response to previous interventions. Management may include exercise, weight management, physical therapy, pain-relieving medication, intra-articular injections, and joint replacement surgery for severe disease.

Osteoarthritis Epidemiology Segmentation

The osteoarthritis epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current patient population, disease burden, and forecasted trends across the leading markets. DelveInsight's report evaluates osteoarthritis epidemiology over the study period 2022–2036, covering the United States, EU4 countries, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The epidemiological assessment is segmented into:



Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Osteoarthritis

Joint Site-Specific Prevalence of Osteoarthritis

Gender-Specific Prevalence of Osteoarthritis

Age-Specific Prevalence of Osteoarthritis Severity-Specific Prevalence of Osteoarthritis

The report also examines country-level patient populations and relevant clinical characteristics to support the assessment of treatment demand and future market opportunities.

Scope of the Osteoarthritis Market Report



Therapeutic Assessment: Analysis of currently marketed therapies and emerging osteoarthritis treatments.

Osteoarthritis Market Dynamics: Evaluation of market drivers, barriers, unmet needs, and factors affecting future market development.

Key Companies: Ono Pharmaceutical, Seikagaku Corporation, Fidia Farmaceutici, Hanmi Pharmaceutical, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Bioventus, Pacira BioSciences, Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals, Levicept, Kolon TissueGene, Amzell, UnicoCell Biomed, Eli Lilly and Company, and others.

Key Therapies: JOYCLU, TRILURON, SYNOJOYNT, DUROLANE, ZILRETTA, TRIVISC, LEVI-04, ZILOSUL, TissueGene-C, AMZ001, ELIXCYTE, retatrutide, and other relevant candidates.

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: Assessment of the competitive landscape, clinical development programs, market positioning, and emerging opportunities.

Epidemiological Analysis: Historical and forecast patient population estimates across the 7MM.

Market Access and Reimbursement: Assessment of reimbursement, treatment accessibility, pricing considerations, and factors affecting therapy uptake.

Unmet Needs and Expert Insights: Evaluation of limitations in current care and insights from key opinion leaders and subject-matter experts. Market Forecast: Historical and forecast market size, therapy-level market shares, and emerging treatment uptake from 2022 to 2036.

To know more about osteoarthritis companies and therapies, visit Osteoarthritis Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessmen.

Table of Contents

Osteoarthritis Market Report Introduction

Executive Summary for Osteoarthritis

Key Events and Market Insights

SWOT Analysis of Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis Market Overview

Osteoarthritis Background and Disease Overview

Osteoarthritis Etiology, Risk Factors, and Pathophysiology

Osteoarthritis Diagnosis and Treatment Management

Osteoarthritis Epidemiology and Patient Population

Country-Specific Patient Population Assessment

Osteoarthritis Patient Journey

Current Marketed Therapies

Osteoarthritis Emerging Therapies

Osteoarthritis Market Outlook

Country-Wise Osteoarthritis Market Analysis (2022–2036)

Osteoarthritis Market Access and Reimbursement

Osteoarthritis Market Drivers

Osteoarthritis Market Barriers and Unmet Needs

Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

Report Methodology

Disclaimer

About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading market research and consulting firm specializing in the life sciences and healthcare industries. Founded in 2014, the company provides comprehensive market intelligence, epidemiology, and insights across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and emerging therapies. DelveInsight helps healthcare organizations make informed strategic decisions through data-driven research and industry expertise.