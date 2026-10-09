Immersion Cooling Fluids Market To Reach USD 4.49 Billion By 2031 As Hyperscale Data Centers Record 11.12% CAGR Says Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GetNews)"Immersion Cooling Fluids Market"The latest research by Mordor Intelligence covers the“Immersion Cooling Fluids” delivering insights into market dynamics, drivers of growth, and long-term forecasts.

Hyderabad, India, October 09, 2026: According to Mordor Intelligence, the global immersion cooling fluids market size is estimated at USD 2.79 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 4.49 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 9.98% over the forecast period. The expansion of hyperscale facilities, growing investment in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, and rising high-performance computing requirements are creating additional demand for advanced cooling fluids.

The global immersion cooling fluids market is gaining traction as data center operators seek effective ways to manage heat generated by increasingly powerful computing equipment. Immersion cooling uses electrically insulating liquids to remove heat directly from submerged servers and other electronic components. Compared with conventional air-based systems, this approach can support higher equipment densities and reduce cooling-related energy consumption.

Key Trends in the Immersion Cooling Fluids Market

Growing demand from AI and high-performance computing: AI training clusters and other compute-intensive workloads generate considerable heat. Mordor Intelligence projects the high-performance computing and AI training cluster application segment to grow at an 11.12% CAGR between 2026 and 2031.

Preference for single-phase cooling systems: Single-phase immersion cooling accounted for 64.44% of the market in 2025. Its relatively straightforward fluid management and lack of evaporation-control requirements support adoption across data center environments.

Shift toward alternative fluid chemistries: PFAS-related regulatory requirements are influencing purchasing decisions. Suppliers are assessing synthetic hydrocarbons, ester-based fluids, and alternative fluorinated formulations to meet performance and compliance requirements.

Immersion Cooling Fluids Market Segmentation



By fluid type: Synthetic hydrocarbon oils, mineral oils, fluorinated fluids, esters or bio-based and biodegradable fluids, and other fluid types.

By cooling type: Single-phase immersion cooling and two-phase immersion cooling.

By application: Hyperscale, colocation, and enterprise data centers; cryptocurrency mining and blockchain; high-performance computing and AI training clusters; power electronics and industrial computing; electric vehicle fast-charging and battery thermal management; and other applications.

By end-user industry: IT and telecommunications, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), manufacturing and industrial, energy and utilities, automotive and transportation, and other industries. By geography: North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

In 2025, synthetic hydrocarbons accounted for 37.12% of the market, while hyperscale data centers represented 45.23% of application revenue. IT and telecommunications held 53.45% of the end-user market.

Browse Japan Region Details Followed by TOC:

Immersion Cooling Fluids Companies



3M

AGC Inc.

Cargill

Castrol Limited (BP)

Chevron Oronite

DOW

Dynalene Inc.

Engineered Fluids

ExxonMobil Corporation

FUCHS

Lubrizol

M&I Materials Ltd

Shell plc

Solvay

The Chemours Company TotalEnergies

North America Leads the Immersion Cooling Fluids Market

North America accounted for 41.18% of global immersion cooling fluids market share in 2025, according to Mordor Intelligence. The region benefits from established hyperscale data center infrastructure, substantial investment in AI computing, and demand for cooling solutions capable of supporting high-density server deployments.

The United States is a key contributor as technology companies and colocation providers expand computing capacity. Energy-efficiency targets and interest in liquid-based thermal management are encouraging operators to assess immersion cooling alongside other cooling technologies. However, fluid compatibility, equipment certification, safety considerations, and changing environmental regulations remain important purchasing factors. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is expected to record faster growth through 2031 as data center capacity and digital infrastructure continue to expand across the region.

Future Outlook

The immersion cooling fluids market is expected to benefit from rising AI workloads, increasing data center power density, and continued demand for efficient thermal management. Growth will also depend on the availability of suitable fluids, compatibility with IT hardware, and compliance with environmental requirements.

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About Mordor Intelligence

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Its offerings include syndicated industry reports, custom research and advisory, and subscription platforms such as Synapse, Data Center Intelligence, and Robotics Intelligence. Mordor Intelligence is ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified, a member of ESOMAR and the Market Research Society of India, and a four-time Great Place to Work® honoree. Learn more at mordorintelligence.