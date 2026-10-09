Islamic Finance Market To Hit USD 8.46 Trillion By 2031, As Banking, Sukuk And Takaful Gain Attention, Says Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GetNews)"Islamic Finance Market Size and Share | Mordor Intelligence"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the Islamic finance market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Hyderabad, India, October 09, 2026: According to Mordor Intelligence: The Islamic finance market size is projected to increase from USD 4.53 trillion in 2025 to USD 5.10 trillion in 2026 and reach USD 8.46 trillion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 10.70% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2031. This outlook reflects continued demand for Shariah-compliant financial products across retail and business segments, alongside the established role of Islamic financial institutions in key markets.

The Islamic finance market size is expanding as individuals, businesses, and institutions seek financial services that align with Shariah principles. Islamic banking, takaful, sukuk, and Islamic investment funds serve different financial needs while following requirements related to interest, risk sharing, and permissible commercial activities. These services support savings, financing, investment, and risk protection across established and developing financial markets.

The Islamic finance industry includes a range of institutions and financial instruments serving customers with different requirements. Islamic banks provide financing and deposit-related services, takaful operators offer cooperative insurance arrangements, and sukuk issuances support funding needs for governments and businesses. Islamic funds provide investment options structured around Shariah requirements. Together, these segments contribute to the market's breadth and create opportunities for financial institutions to serve a wider customer base.

Key Islamic Finance Market Growth Drivers

Growth in Shariah-Compliant Banking Services

Islamic banking remains an important part of the Islamic Finance Market as customers seek financing and savings products structured according to Islamic principles. Institutions offer services for personal banking, property financing, trade, and business requirements. Their ability to address everyday financial needs helps maintain demand among retail customers and commercial clients.

Banks operating in markets with established Islamic finance practices can build on existing customer relationships, while institutions in other regions can serve customers looking for alternatives to conventional financial arrangements. Product suitability, transparent terms, and consistent adherence to Shariah requirements remain important considerations for customer confidence.

Sukuk Demand for Funding Requirements

Sukuk plays an important role in the Islamic Finance Market by providing a Shariah-compliant approach to raising capital. Governments, financial institutions, and companies can use sukuk structures to support eligible funding requirements while meeting the expectations of investors seeking Islamic financial instruments.

Market participation depends on the availability of suitable assets, clear issuance structures, investor demand, and the regulatory environment. For issuers, sukuk can provide access to investors who may not participate in conventional interest-bearing debt instruments. For investors, these instruments offer opportunities to allocate capital according to their financial objectives and Shariah requirements.

Takaful Adoption for Risk Protection

Takaful serves customers seeking insurance arrangements based on mutual assistance and shared responsibility. Its role within the Islamic Finance Industry extends across personal protection and business-related coverage, providing an alternative to conventional insurance structures for customers who prefer Shariah-compliant arrangements.

Demand for takaful depends on awareness, product suitability, service quality, and the ability of providers to explain coverage and contribution requirements clearly. Operators that understand local customer needs can develop relevant offerings for households and businesses. The segment's market development also depends on effective claims management, appropriate risk assessment, and compliance with applicable regulatory standards.

Expansion of Islamic Investment Options

Islamic funds provide investment opportunities for individuals and institutions seeking portfolios that comply with Shariah principles. These funds follow requirements governing eligible activities and financial practices, allowing investors to select products that reflect their preferences and investment objectives.

The availability of suitable investment products, clear disclosure, and dependable fund management can influence participation. Financial institutions can serve different investor groups by offering appropriate investment strategies and explaining the risks associated with each product. The development of Islamic investment options also supports the wider financial ecosystem by connecting investors with Shariah-compliant opportunities.

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Islamic Finance Market Segmentation

The Islamic finance market Report segments the market by financial sector, customer type, and geography, providing a view of the services and customer groups shaping demand. Market forecasts are presented in terms of value (USD).

By financial sector

Islamic banking: Covers Shariah-compliant banking and financing services for individuals and businesses, including financial products structured around Islamic commercial principles.

Takaful: Includes cooperative insurance arrangements designed to provide risk protection in accordance with Shariah requirements.

Sukuk: Covers Islamic financial certificates used to raise funds through structures that comply with Islamic finance principles.

Islamic funds: Includes investment products that follow Shariah screening requirements and provide eligible investment opportunities.

Other Islamic financial institutions: Encompasses additional institutions and services supporting the broader Islamic financial ecosystem.

By customer type

Retail consumers: Includes individuals seeking Islamic banking, personal financing, takaful coverage, and Shariah-compliant investment products.

Businesses: Covers companies requiring financing, investment services, risk protection, and funding arrangements compatible with their financial and operational requirements.

By geography

Middle East and Africa: Includes markets where Islamic financial institutions serve retail and commercial customers through banking, sukuk, takaful, and related services.

Asia-Pacific: Covers markets with Islamic financial services serving individual customers, businesses, and institutional investors.

Europe: Includes financial institutions and customers participating in Shariah-compliant banking and investment activities.

Rest of the World: Covers other markets where Islamic financial products and services are available.

These segments demonstrate how the Islamic finance market serves different financial needs across regions. Market performance depends on customer demand, institutional capabilities, regulatory frameworks, and the availability of suitable Shariah-compliant products.

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Key Players in the Islamic Finance Market

Competition in the Islamic finance market includes established banking institutions with experience in Shariah-compliant financial services. Their market positions depend on customer relationships, product offerings, operational capabilities, regulatory compliance, and their ability to address retail and commercial financing requirements.

Key players include Al Rajhi Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank, Kuwait Finance House, Qatar Islamic Bank, and Maybank Islamic. These institutions operate within the broader Islamic financial services landscape, serving customers through banking and related financial offerings.

Al Rajhi Bank and Dubai Islamic Bank are established names in Islamic banking, while Kuwait Finance House and Qatar Islamic Bank contribute to the sector through their banking operations and customer services. Maybank Islamic participates in the market through its Islamic financial services business. Their activities reflect the importance of specialist institutions in meeting demand for Shariah-compliant financial products.

Competition across the industry extends beyond the availability of products. Customers also consider service quality, transparency, financing suitability, and confidence in Shariah compliance. Financial institutions that maintain clear product structures and respond to customer requirements can strengthen their relationships across retail and business segments.

Islamic Finance Market Growth Outlook

The Islamic Finance Market is positioned for continued growth as banking, takaful, sukuk, and Islamic funds serve a broad range of financial needs. Demand from retail consumers and businesses supports the industry's role in savings, financing, investment, and risk management. Geographic differences in regulation, customer awareness, and financial infrastructure will continue to influence how individual markets develop.

The Islamic Finance Market Trends also highlight the importance of clear product disclosure, reliable financial services, and compliance with Shariah principles. Institutions must address customer expectations while maintaining sound risk management and meeting relevant regulatory requirements. These factors will remain important to market participation and long-term customer confidence.

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