Kenya: Projects Advance Development And Digital Access In Bobasi, Kisii County

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Construction and development projects in Masige East, Bobasi Constituency, Kisii County, are progressing, with ongoing works expected to deliver improved education, digital access and community facilities.

Principal Secretary for Broadcasting and Telecommunications Stephen Isaboke toured three projects in the area to assess progress and the pace of implementation.

At Bogesaka Primary School, the PS inspected the construction of new classrooms being undertaken in partnership with the Safaricom M-PESA Foundation. The project, which was launched a few weeks ago, is progressing steadily and is expected to provide learners with additional classroom space.

PS Isaboke also inspected the digital hub at St Charles Kabeo High School, which is being equipped with computers to expand access to digital opportunities and services for learners and the wider community.

At St Charles Ambrose Kabeo Catholic Parish, he assessed ongoing construction works following a thanksgiving ceremony held at the institution several weeks ago.

The projects form part of ongoing efforts to support education, digital inclusion and community development, with the facilities expected to deliver lasting benefits to residents of Masige East and the wider Bobasi community.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Communications and the Digital Economy (MICDE), Kenya.--br- src="" alt="Ministry of Information, Communications and the Digital Economy (MICDE), Kenya" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo