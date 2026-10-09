Ghana Appreciates India's Enduring And Impactful Partnership Evidenced Through Various Projects

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Ghana and India have reaffirmed their commitment to deepening their longstanding bilateral relations and advancing cooperation across a wide range of strategic areas during the first official visit to Ghana by India's External Affairs Minister, His Excellency Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, on Tuesday, 6th October, 2026.

Addressing a Press Briefing, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Honourable Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa (MP) noted that, the elevation of bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Partnership was testament to the enduring and impactful relationship between Ghana and India, which had produced tangible development projects over the years, including the Jubilee House, the Kofi Annan ICT Centre, the Foreign Service Institute, and the Tema-Mpakadan Railway Project.

He also identified railway development as a strategic area for expanded cooperation with India and noted that, the operationalisation of the Tema-Mpakadan Railway Project provided a foundation for further collaboration, particularly in expanding Ghana's railway network to reduce pressure on the country's road infrastructure, facilitate the movement of heavy cargo, and address the traffic congestion.

Honourable Ablakwa expressed Ghana's readiness to use the new Comprehensive Partnership framework to expand cooperation in areas of mutual interest and to deliver greater benefits to the peoples of both countries.

For his part, Dr. Jaishankar stated that, he intended to use the visit to, among other things, follow up on the historic visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Ghana and to deepen cooperation under the newly established Comprehensive Partnership.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Ghana.