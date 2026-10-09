United Arab Emirates (UAE) Expresses Solidarity With Democratic Republic (DR) Congo And Conveys Condolences Over Victims Of Boat Collision

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The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with the Democratic Republic of the Congo following a collision between two boats on the Congo River that resulted in a number of deaths and injuries, with others still missing.



In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and to the Democratic Republic of the Congo and its people over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Arab Emirates, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.