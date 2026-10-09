Vice President Jessica Alupo Represents East African Community (EAC), Calls For Stronger Regional Security At 8Th African Union (AU) Mid-Year Coordination Meeting

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Vice President Jessica Alupo has called on African countries to strengthen regional security cooperation and provide more predictable funding for standby forces, saying peace is essential to sustainable development.

Vice President Alupo was speaking on behalf of President Yoweri Museveni in his capacity as the current Chairman of the East African Community but is also the AU Champion for Political Integration on the African continent.

Speaking on behalf of East Africa at the 8th African Union Mid-Year Coordination Meeting in New Alamein on October 4, 2026, Alupo said economic growth, infrastructure development, and regional integration cannot thrive amid insecurity.

“Peace and security form the indispensable bedrock of sustainable development,” she said, adding that instability undermines economies, infrastructure, and the integration of regional markets.

Alupo urged the Eastern Africa Standby Force (EASF) and other regional mechanisms to better coordinate their military, police, and civilian capabilities so they can respond effectively to a range of threats.

She reaffirmed Uganda's commitment to meeting its financial, logistical, and personnel obligations to the EASF and the continent. At the same time, she called on African states to strengthen locally owned funding systems and make financing for peace operations more predictable.

Alupo welcomed strategic partnerships that support African peace initiatives but said the continent must also build its own capacity to ensure standby forces can deploy when and where needed, guided by African priorities and mandates.

“Building a peaceful, integrated, and prosperous Africa requires more than eloquent declarations,” she said.“It demands bold leadership, unwavering political will, and concrete fiscal commitments.”

She concluded by urging member states to pursue modernization and cooperation, and said Uganda was ready to work with its partners to advance peace and security across Africa.

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