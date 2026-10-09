Ghana And India To Strengthen Cooperation For Diplomatic Training

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Ghana and India have discussed the need to strengthen cooperation for diplomatic training for diplomats of their two countries.

This was among a myriad of strategic issues discussed between the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Samuel Okudzeto and India's External Affairs Minister, His Excellency Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, during his first official visit to Ghana on Tuesday, 6th October, 2026.

The two Ministers discussed the strengthening of cooperation between the Foreign Service Institute (FSI) of Ghana and the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service (SSIFS) of India, to facilitate the training of diplomats, exchange of perspectives and sharing of experiences on common diplomatic and multilateral priority issues.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Ghana.--br- src="" alt="Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Ghana" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo