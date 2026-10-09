Hip-Hop Artist Legrand Turns Atlanta's Mothership Sirius B Into A Climate Mission For Atlanta Climate Week

Keep That Same Green Energy

On October 15, hip-hop artist and climate advocate Legrand invites Atlanta to explore a greener future through immersive art, music and interactive missions.

- Legrand, Founder of Keep That Same Green EnergyATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As Atlanta marks its inaugural Climate Week, hip-hop artist and climate advocate Legrand is bringing a different kind of environmental gathering to the city. His event, ATLiens Board the Mothership to a Greener Future, trades the familiar conference format for an evening of music, interactive missions and community connection across two of Atlanta's distinctive cultural spaces.The experience begins inside Mothership Sirius B, the three-story science-fiction art installation created by Atlanta artist Fabian Williams, known as Occasional Superstar, and co-creator Sindy Guerrero-Williams.Through 51 original works, the installation explores how stories about the future reflect the world we live in today. Among its contributions are visions of tomorrow imagined by Atlanta students.It's an especially fitting launchpad for an event asking people to consider what kind of future they want to help create.A Climate Mission Beyond the Conference RoomThis isn't an evening designed around looking at art and listening to speeches.Beginning with space shuttle boarding and a captain's address, attendees will receive crew assignments and take part in activities designed to make climate engagement more interactive. Short mission reports, music and themed experiences are planned throughout the evening, along with keepsakes and opportunities to connect with fellow attendees.The journey then continues through Atlanta's historic Sweet Auburn area to A Ma Maniére's Edgewood flagship, where fashion, art and hospitality come together under one roof.The evening is planned to conclude with a rooftop toast near FLYBOY, the large-scale sculpture by contemporary artist Hebru Brantley.The unusual format reflects an effort to make environmental engagement more participatory, bringing people together through experiences they can share rather than presentations alone.Making Climate Action Part of Everyday CultureBehind the imaginative format is a straightforward idea: climate action shouldn't feel like a conversation reserved for experts.That belief has shaped Legrand's work through Keep That Same Green Energy, an initiative that brings his background in hip-hop together with environmental advocacy.Through music, podcast discussions and community engagement, Legrand works to make sustainability part of everyday culture. The movement encourages people to commit to at least one action that contributes to a healthier planet.ATLiens Board the Mothership to a Greener Future takes that philosophy beyond the podcast and into a shared physical experience.For independently organized events that bring together different communities and interests, reaching people beyond their existing networks can be as important as the experience itself.Through event discovery and media outreach, AllEvents is helping introduce the Mothership gathering to potential attendees across Atlanta. The effort brings additional visibility to an experience combining art, culture and environmental action, while illustrating how event discovery and promotion can help independent organizers connect their ideas with new audiences.A Different Way to Experience Atlanta Climate WeekRunning October 10–15, Atlanta's inaugural Climate Week brings together organizations, entrepreneurs, climate advocates and residents to explore environmental challenges and opportunities for action.The initiative is part of the Climate Week Network, which connects more than 30 climate weeks worldwide, bringing local environmental efforts into a broader global movement.On the initiative's final scheduled day, the Mothership gathering offers a distinctly Atlanta interpretation of that mission, connecting sustainability with the city's creative identity.While other events across the week explore climate solutions through panels, discussions and community initiatives, Legrand's gathering approaches the subject through art, music and participation.The experience begins with something immediate: bringing people together, making environmental engagement approachable and encouraging them to consider what they can do next.After all, imagining a better future is one thing. Feeling that you have a part in creating it is another.Event InformationEvent: ATLiens Board the Mothership to a Greener FutureDate: Thursday, October 15, 2026Time: 6:00 PM–9:00 PM EDT (doors at 5:40 PM)Tickets: From $30Starting Venue: Mothership Sirius B, 12 Jackson Street SE, Atlanta, GA 30312Second Venue: A Ma Maniére, 479 Edgewood Avenue SE, Atlanta, GA 30312Organizer: Legrand / Keep That Same Green Energy, CTFR Consulting LLCEvent Details and Registration:About Keep That Same Green EnergyKeep That Same Green Energy is a climate-awareness initiative led by recording artist and entrepreneur Legrand through CTFR Consulting LLC. Combining music, podcast discussions and community engagement, the initiative encourages individuals to learn about environmental challenges and commit to everyday actions that support a greener future.Website:About AllEventsAllEvents is a global event discovery and promotion platform that helps people find experiences happening around them while supporting organizers in reaching audiences beyond their existing networks. From concerts and cultural gatherings to community initiatives, AllEvents connects people with events worth experiencing and provides organizers with tools to increase visibility, promote their events and reach potential attendees.Website:

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Hip-Hop Artist Legrand Turns Atlanta's Mothership Sirius B Into a Climate Mission for Atlanta Climate Week News Provided By AllEvents October 09, 2026, 18:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Music Industry



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