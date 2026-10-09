Best Technology Introduces PFAS-Free Bestsolv® Omega Plus For 3MTM Novectm Replacement Applications

BestSolv® Engineered Fluids provide structured replacement paths for manufacturers transitioning from discontinued 3MTM NovecTM fluids.

New precision cleaning solvent targets flux and polar contaminants while expanding replacement options for manufacturers running low on 3MTM NovecTM stock.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Best Technology is introducing BestSolvOmega Plus, a PFAS-free precision cleaning solvent designed to remove flux, polar contaminants, and industrial residues. This new solvent gives manufacturers another replacement option as stockpiled 3MTM NovecTM inventories run low.Introducing BestSolvOmega Plus for Precision CleaningBestSolvOmega Plus is an alcohol-containing hydrofluoroolefin (HFO) PFAS-free solvent blend designed for precision cleaning and vapor degreasing applications.Its formulation includes isopropanol (IPA), which improves removal of certain polar and ionic contaminants, including solder flux residues, organic salts, and other manufacturing residues. Omega Plus also provides cleaning performance for conventional industrial soils such as oils and greases.Key advantages include:. PFAS-free formulation without HFCs or HFEs.. Cleaning capability for certain solder flux, polar, and ionic residues.. Removal of oils, greases, waxes, and industrial contaminants.. Near-azeotropic formulation for vapor degreasing process stability.. Low global warming potential.. Fast evaporation with no surface residue.These characteristics make Omega Plus relevant for electronics, semiconductor, aerospace, medical device, and other precision manufacturing applications.Running Low on Stockpiled 3MTM NovecTM Fluids? BestSolvOffers Replacement OptionsIn December 2022, 3M announced its decision to exit PFAS manufacturing by the end of 2025, citing evolving regulatory trends and changing stakeholder expectations. The company completed that exit at the end of 2025, discontinuing production of its NovecTM engineered fluids.Some manufacturers secured additional NovecTM inventory before production ended. As remaining supplies decline, they must evaluate replacements to help avoid production interruptions.Best Technology offers its BestSolvEngineered Fluids lineup to help manufacturers transition from discontinued NovecTM products. Options include exact-molecule, similar-molecule, and PFAS-free alternatives. Evaluating fluids before stock is exhausted allows time to assess technical requirements, material compatibility, and qualification needs.The introduction of Omega Plus further expands these options for manufacturers seeking PFAS-free precision cleaning alternatives.A PFAS-Free Alternative for Discontinued 3MTM NovecTM SolventsOmega Plus can be evaluated as a potential alternative for applications previously using 3MTM NovecTM cleaning solvents, including 71DA, 71DE, 71IPA, 72DA, 72DE, and 73DE.Its IPA-containing formulation is particularly relevant for applications historically using alcohol-containing fluids such as 3MTM NovecTM 72DA, where removing polar and ionic contaminants may be important.Unlike an exact-molecule replacement, Omega Plus uses a different solvent formulation. Suitability depends on the contaminants, materials, equipment, and operating conditions. Manufacturers should complete appropriate testing and qualification before implementing a replacement fluid.Part of the BestSolv3MTM NovecTM Replacement LineupBest Technology offers three replacement paths:. Exact-Molecule Replacements: Alternatives designed to closely match original NovecTM chemistry and help minimize changes to established processes.. Similar-Molecule Alternatives: Different formulations offering comparable application performance and potential cost advantages.. Next-Generation PFAS-Free Alternatives: Options such as BestSolvOmega and Omega Plus for manufacturers moving away from legacy PFAS-containing cleaning fluids.Best Technology helps manufacturers evaluate replacement chemistry based on cleaning requirements, compatibility, and operating conditions.Product AvailabilityBestSolvOmega Plus is available for industrial precision cleaning and vapor degreasing applications. To review replacement options or discuss an application, contact Best Technology at 612-392-2414.Replacement guidance is provided by Best Technology, not 3M. 3M does not endorse or recommend any alternative material. Customers are responsible for evaluating material properties, compatibility, and suitability for their specific manufacturing processes.About Best TechnologyBest Technology provides precision cleaning and finishing equipment, BestSolvEngineered Fluids, and automation solutions for medical device, aerospace, defense, electronics, semiconductor, research, and industrial manufacturing applications.

Patrick O'Malley

Best Technology Inc.

+1 612-712-7690

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3MTM NovecTM Is Gone - BestSolv® Keeps Your Process Running

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Best Technology Introduces PFAS-Free BestSolv® Omega Plus for 3MTM NovecTM Replacement Applications News Provided By Best Technology Inc. October 09, 2026, 18:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry



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