Alya Rewinds The Love Story With New Single“Dreaming”

Out now, the“BELIEVER” prequel traces the romantic imagination of ALYA's childhood and reveals the next chapter of her forthcoming album, In The Moment

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- If“BELIEVER” captured the moment ALYA learned to believe in love again,“DREAMING” takes the story back to where that belief first began.Out now,“DREAMING” is the chronological prequel to ALYA's recent single“BELIEVER” and the next glimpse into In The Moment, her forthcoming album built as an interwoven musical autobiography of her journey toward love. Rather than moving the story forward, ALYA is revealing it in reverse-returning this time to the little girl who imagined love long before she knew what it would actually look or feel like.“I was always a dreamer of romance, although it wasn't nourished or encouraged in my culture” ALYA says.Growing up in Eastern Europe, ALYA found herself imagining the small, almost cinematic details of romance: holding hands, exchanging glances, laughing together, and experiencing the kind of connection she wasn't sure would ever become part of her own life. Those private scenes eventually became the emotional foundation of“DREAMING”.Musically the song is rooted in pop with elements of R&B and soul music, pairing ALYA's smooth lead vocal with an easy, infectious groove and layered backing harmonies from ALYA and co-producer Yeezo.The groove itself began at home.ALYA first developed the musical idea while experimenting with instruments in her own studio, recording what she had created and sending it to producer Tim Carmon to help bring to life. What began as an instinctive home-studio moment became the foundation for a full-band arrangement built around rhythm, a chill groove, and a sense of effortless motion.“This song and the forthcoming album all came so effortlessly in terms of writing because most of it came from the diary of my mind” ALYA says.Produced by Tim Carmon and co-produced by Yeezo,“DREAMING” brings together a seasoned group of musicians: Mateo Laboriel on drums and ac guitar, Errol Cooney on el guitar, Courtney Leonard on bass, and Carmon on keys and additional instrumentation. The track was mixed by Dexter Simmons and mastered by Dave Collins.Listen to“Dreaming” here:Where“BELIEVER” emerged from heartbreak and the unexpected return of hope,“DREAMING” exists before any of that-inside anticipation, imagination, and the possibility of what love might someday become. Together, the songs begin to reveal the nonlinear storytelling at the heart of In The Moment: a record that looks backward as much as it moves forward.It is also a natural extension of the world ALYA has been building around emotionally driven, cinematic pop. The Grammy-winning artist has generated more than 50 million views across social platforms, while collaborations with artists including Eric Clapton, Erica Campbell, and D Smoke have taken her across pop, gospel, and soul.With“DREAMING” however, the scale becomes deliberately intimate. Before the heartbreak, before becoming a believer again, and before the story became an album, there was simply a girl imagining what love might look like. Now, ALYA is letting listeners meet her there.About ALYAALYA is a Grammy-winning pop artist known for powerful vocals, cinematic storytelling, and emotionally driven music centered on hope and resilience.Her work has generated more than 50 million views across social media platforms, while her collaborations span multiple genres alongside acclaimed artists including Eric Clapton, Erica Campbell, and D Smoke.A classically trained vocalist, ALYA was also a featured vocalist on White Sun's Grammy-winning album Mystic Mirror. She is a voting member of the Recording Academy and a supporter of UNICEF USA.“DREAMING” is out now.Listen:Website:EPK:Instagram:TikTok:Watch:

Hina Kanwal

Alya Music

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Alya Rewinds the Love Story With New Single“Dreaming” News Provided By Release News October 09, 2026, 18:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Social Media, World & Regional



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