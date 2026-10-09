Northern Manhattan Rehabilitation & Nursing Center Named Best Rehabilitation Center In New York City

Winner of City's Best Rehabilitation Center

The New Northern Manhattan Experience

Northern Manhattan wins Best Rehabilitation Center in NYC, celebrating the New Northern Experience with renovated amenities and personalized care.

- Ben SteinmanNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Northern Manhattan Rehabilitation & Nursing Center Named Best Rehabilitation Center in New York CityNorthern Manhattan Rehabilitation & Nursing Center is proud to announce that it has been named **Best Rehabilitation Center** in Schneps Media's Best of New York City Awards.This recognition highlights the facility's commitment to providing exceptional rehabilitation services, compassionate care, and a personalized experience for patients and their families."We are incredibly proud of this recognition and the team that made it possible," said **Ben Steinman, Vice President of Business Development**. "Our staff works tirelessly to ensure every patient receives the care, attention, and support they deserve. This award is a reflection of their dedication."The award comes as Northern Manhattan continues to introduce the **"New Northern Experience,"** an enhanced approach to rehabilitation that combines renovated spaces, upgraded amenities, personalized concierge services, and an engaged clinical team focused on patient comfort, communication, and recovery."Our goal is to make every resident feel at home and part of our Northern Manhattan family," said **Eric Appiah, Director of Recreation**. "Whether it's through our daily activities, special events, or simply taking the time to connect with each resident, we want everyone to feel welcomed, engaged, and supported throughout their stay."### About Northern Manhattan Rehabilitation & Nursing CenterLocated in Harlem, Northern Manhattan Rehabilitation & Nursing Center provides short-term rehabilitation, long-term skilled nursing, and specialized clinical care.**The New Northern Experience includes:**- **Renovated Features & Amenities:** Upgraded spaces designed to enhance patient comfort and the rehabilitation experience.- **Full-Time Concierge Services:** Personalized assistance for patients and families throughout their stay.- **Accessible Physicians:** Physicians who provide direct cell phone access to patients and families, encouraging communication and continuity of care.- **Convenient Hemodialysis:** Access to Park Avenue Dialysis, located directly next door on 124th Street.- **Comprehensive Rehabilitation:** Physical, occupational, and speech therapy with individualized treatment plans.- **Specialized Clinical Care:** Respiratory services, tracheostomy care, and support for patients with complex medical needs.**###**

Benjamin Steinman

Northern Care Group

+1 203-309-7707

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Northern Manhattan Rehabilitation & Nursing Center Named Best Rehabilitation Center in New York City News Provided By Northern Care Group October 09, 2026, 18:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Science



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