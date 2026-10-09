Patriot And Ghost-Eye To Represent Mutts With A Mission At 2026 AUSA Annual Meeting & Exposition

Patriot and Ghost-Eye, Service Dogs in Training, will appear at the RTX booth to raise awareness for Veterans and Wounded Warriors

- Mike Savarse, executive director of Advanced Technology at RaytheonWASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Patriot and Ghost-Eye, Service Dogs in Training with Mutts With A Mission, will represent the organization at the 2026 Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting & Exposition in Washington, D.C., October 12–14. The dogs' presence will spotlight the organization's mission to train Service Dogs that support Veterans, Wounded Warriors, Law Enforcement Officers, and First Responders who have line of duty related disabilities.Mutts With A Mission works with volunteers to raise the dogs from puppies to prepare them for life with their future recipient. Patriot and Ghost-Eye will attend the symposium with Puppy Raisers Liz and David Cipolla. As a sponsor of Mutts With A Mission, RTX, a global aerospace and defense company that develops and manufactures advanced technologies and systems, will host Mutts With A Mission at its booth, giving attendees the chance to meet Patriot and Ghost-Eye in person and learn more about the organization's mission.“Mutts With A Mission embodies the dedication and service we deeply value at RTX,” said Mike Savarse, executive director of Advanced Technology at Raytheon.“We're committed to helping make a real impact for veterans and for the service professionals who defend and protect us every day.”The 2026 AUSA Annual Meeting & Exposition brings together military leaders, industry innovators, policymakers, and international delegations for several days of professional development, networking and exhibits. Mutts With A Mission's presence at the RTX booth offers a unique opportunity to connect with the defense community, build relationships with potential sponsors, and highlight the impact of Service Dogs on the lives of Veterans and Wounded Warriors.Conference attendees can meet the Mutts With A Mission team at the RTX booth #1305. To learn more about Mutts With A Mission, visit their website: .***About Mutts With A MissionMutts With A Mission is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that trains Service Dogs for qualified Veterans, Wounded Warriors, Law Enforcement Officers, and First Responders. The organization also provides Facility Dogs to law enforcement agencies and Expeditionary Facility Dogs to the U.S. Navy, and partners with organizations to raise awareness of its mission.###Media Contact:Olivia JanneyBPR International(614) 506-1969...rnational

Olivia Janney

BPR International

+1 614-506-1969

...rnational

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Patriot and Ghost-Eye to Represent Mutts With A Mission at 2026 AUSA Annual Meeting & Exposition News Provided By BPR International October 09, 2026, 18:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, Military Industry



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