'Seeking Permission Is Not Anti-Democratic': Delhi Police Justifies Protest Restrictions

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) Delhi Police on Friday defended the security precautions and restrictions imposed in the national capital ahead of a protest scheduled for Saturday, saying the measures were necessary to ensure public safety, prevent overcrowding and maintain the city's normal functioning.

In a statement, Delhi Police said people have the right to protest, but the authorities also have a responsibility to protect residents, workers, businesses, police personnel and important establishments, including the offices of constitutional bodies located in the national capital.

“We want to put the security precautions and restrictions in place in Delhi and around Jantar Mantar in proper perspective. People have a right to protest. At the same time, important establishments and the offices of the constitutional bodies are in New Delhi,” the statement said.

The police cited the experience of protests held at Jantar Mantar in July, claiming that permission had been sought for a one-day demonstration but the protest continued for a month. According to the statement, more than 200 police personnel were injured during the protests, while over 2,000 people with criminal antecedents participated, contributing to the violence.

“As the situation went out of control, there were clashes, and innocent students were injured too,” the statement said, adding that the authorities did not want a repeat of such incidents.

Delhi Police said the same group was seeking to gather at the same location again, making it necessary to address concerns over crowd management and security before granting permission.

The statement also flagged alleged incidents involving police personnel during protests over the past week, claiming that women constables had been molested and assaulted by protesters at Jantar Mantar.

“That is deeply troubling, and it has to be taken seriously,” the police said.

Highlighting the limitations of the protest site, Delhi Police said Jantar Mantar could accommodate only around 1,000 people at a time. It added that the authorities had to consider the city's capacity to manage large gatherings without disrupting daily life and economic activity.

“Delhi, being the capital of the fastest-growing economy of the country, cannot be brought to a halt every time there are protests,” the statement said, stressing that the police had to balance the interests of demonstrators with the well-being of citizens and the economic interests of the city.

Explaining the need for prior permission, the police said the process enabled authorities to estimate the expected turnout and make arrangements for traffic diversions, emergency access and safe movement of crowds.

“Seeking permission to protest is not anti-democratic,” the statement said, adding that advance planning was necessary to ensure that demonstrations could be conducted peacefully without affecting residents, workers, shopkeepers and businesses.

Delhi Police further alleged that the Cockroach Janta Party was proceeding with the proposed gathering without permission. It also referred to the Supreme Court's position on protests conducted without authorisation, stating that such demonstrations were unlawful and that participants could face prosecution.

The police said organisers had a responsibility to inform participants about the legal implications of attending a protest held without permission.

The restrictions being imposed ahead of Saturday's demonstration were temporary and intended to regulate the movement of people, prevent overcrowding, and protect everyone in the area, the statement said.

“People should be able to raise their concerns peacefully. Our responsibility is to create the conditions in which they can do that safely, while keeping the city functioning,” Delhi Police said.