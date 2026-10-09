Southern Company Data Breach Investigation: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Probes Class Action Claims After Customer Data Is Exposed

Southern Company data breach - at a glance

Company: Southern Company is an Atlanta-based electric and natural gas holding company serving millions of customers through its subsidiaries, which include Georgia Power, Alabama Power, and Mississippi Power.

Reported: Southern Company issued a public statement on October 5, 2026, and is notifying affected customers by U.S. mail and email.

How it happened: An unauthorized third party accessed certain limited customer account information. Southern Company has not disclosed how the attacker gained access.

When: Southern Company has not publicly disclosed when the intrusion occurred.

Who may be affected: Customers of Georgia Power, Alabama Power, and Mississippi Power whose account information was accessed and who receive a breach notice.

Status: Approximately 400,000 customer accounts were affected across the three subsidiaries. The attacker's identity has not been publicly confirmed.

Cost to you: Nothing. Click here for a free evaluation.

What Happened

An unauthorized third party accessed certain, limited account information belonging to approximately 400,000 Southern Company customers - roughly 300,000 Georgia Power accounts and 100,000 Alabama Power accounts, with Mississippi Power also named as affected but no figure released. Southern Company says it took immediate steps to stop the activity upon detection and engaged law enforcement, but it has not disclosed when the intrusion occurred or how the attacker gained access.

What Personal Information May Be at Risk

The information involved varied by individual and may include names, addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, the last four digits of Social Security numbers, the last four digits of business tax IDs, and other basic account details. According to the company, the incident did not involve bank account numbers, payment card numbers, or driver's license numbers.

Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a potential class action on behalf of customers whose personal information may have been compromised. A successful case could recover compensation for losses such as lost time, out-of-pocket costs, and loss of privacy, and could push Southern Company to strengthen how it protects personal information. Anyone who received a breach notification is encouraged to come forward. The firm will evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost.

Recommended Steps to Protect Yourself



Preserve any breach notice you received, and monitor your account statements and credit reports for suspicious activity.

Consider placing a fraud alert or security freeze with Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion, and request your free annual credit reports at annualcreditreport.com. Be cautious of calls, texts, or emails referencing this breach, and report suspected identity theft to the Federal Trade Commission at identitytheft.gov.



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About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach litigation, the firm handles class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

Legal Notice: This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. The data breach described above is based on Southern Company's public statements and related reporting; certain details, including the date of the intrusion and how it occurred, have not been publicly disclosed.